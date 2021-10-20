Heartbreaking reason why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding will likely be in America The Blink-182 drummer was in a serious plane crash

Wedding planning will soon be underway for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after they announced their engagement on Sunday 17 October.

While Kourtney's fans will be eagerly anticipating what wedding dress, flowers and venue she might choose – all of which are bound to be very impressive, in true Kardashian style – one aspect of the nuptials we may be able to predict is the location. It is unlikely that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer will choose to have a destination wedding since Travis has rarely taken any plane journeys since he was in a deadly plane crash in 2008 in South Carolina.

Two of his friends and employees, his security guard Charles Still and personal assistant Chris Barker, were tragically killed.

Travis suffered third-degree burns on 65 per cent of his body and was hospitalised for months. He went through a total of 16 surgeries and was required to have multiple skin grafts to repair his body. In fact, there was so much damage that doctors considered amputating his foot.

The couple got engaged in Montecito

But it wasn't just the physical damage that he suffered from – Travis was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Although he took one short flight from Los Angeles to Cabo in Mexico with Kourtney in June 2021, the 45-year-old could choose to host his wedding (and perhaps his honeymoon, too) nearby to his home.

Travis and Kourtney could choose to have an American wedding

This would also mean that the family and children of the couple – who got engaged at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California – could all easily attend. The eldest Kardashian spent a total of eleven years with Scott Disick, with whom she shares four children, Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, but the pair never got engaged.

Travis was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Melissa.

