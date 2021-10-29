Meghan Markle's regal-looking engagement ring from ex-husband – rare photo

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex's stunning engagement ring from Prince Harry holds diamonds from the collection of the late Princess Diana, making it very special indeed, but what about her former ring from ex-husband Trevor Engelson?

While not many details of Meghan Markle's previous engagement and ring have been released, she was spotted wearing it at a red carpet event in 2011, five years before she met Harry. The dazzling diamond has a regal feel – and has some similarities to the one she wears now from the Duke of Sussex!

Ahead of her first wedding, which took place at the luxurious Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios with 107 family and friends in attendance, Meghan has presented the precious jewel which features a grand cathedral setting showcasing the cushion-cut diamond.

On her big day, Meghan wore a strapless white dress with a silver jewelled belt, and she appeared to have been given a pave wedding band that perfectly complimented her engagement ring.

Pictures of the former Suits actress from October 2011, one month after her beachfront wedding, show the star sporting her ring.

In January 2013, more sparkling jewellery had been added to Meghan's ring finger, but just months later the couple got divorced – which reportedly saw the now-royal return the diamond rings to Trevor.

Meghan Markle was pictured wearing her engagement ring in 2011

According to an excerpt from Andrew Morton's biography of the royal, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, "A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post. Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue'."

Years later in November 2017, the royal was presented with a beautiful gold trilogy engagement ring when Prince Harry proposed, including one central diamond from Botswana flanked by two diamonds from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection.

The Duchess of Sussex upgraded her ring from Prince Harry

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry said during the couple's first sit-down interview with the BBC, hours after they announced their engagement.

But just over 18 months later Meghan revealed a significant change to the ring, having replaced the yellow gold band with a delicate diamond-studded band.

