Sofia Vergara had reason to celebrate on Wednesday – and she did so with her nearest and dearest, including her boyfriend, Justin Saliman.

The AGT judge turned 52 on July 10 and was joined by the handsome orthopedic surgeon for a luxury birthday dinner, which included her close friend Heidi Klum.

Heidi – who met Sofia in 2020 when they both became judges on AGT – shared several photos from the intimate evening, including a sweet clip of Sofia and Justin cozying up together.

The lovebirds looked besotted in each other's company, which was briefly interrupted by Heidi, who suddenly appeared behind them to wish Sofia a happy birthday.

The dinner saw the Modern Family star presented with two birthday cakes, one of which was emblazoned with her face.

Justin proudly looked on at his girlfriend as he joined in singing happy birthday to her, while she awkwardly admired her cakes before indulging.

The couple were first linked in October 2023 following her split from her ex-husband Joe Manganiello that July.

In April, Sofia confessed her love for Justin after she underwent major knee surgery. Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of him doting over her while dressed in scrubs.

© Instagram Sofia and Justin looked cozy as they celebrated her birthday

She wrote: "If u ever get major knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!! Luv u Dr @jdsaliman," adding a laughing emoji alongside her new boyfriend's smiling face.

Justin is a Stanford sports medicine-trained orthopedic surgeon operating out of Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to his website.

© Instagram Sofia confessed her love for Justin in April

Before his move to LA, Justin cared for the San Francisco 49ers and the athletic teams at Santa Clara and Stanford Universities.

As if being a surgeon wasn't challenging enough, Justin is also an entrepreneur and inventor.

He founded Ceterix Orthopedics and developed the NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System to help surgeons repair meniscus tears and maintain the natural health and stability of a patient's knee.

© Getty Images Sofia and Justin have been dating since late 2023

"I can have more of an impact on humanity by solving a need in the medtech space than I ever could treating individual patients," he told Forbes.

"If I didn't do your knee surgery, then someone else would, but if I didn't build Ceterix, I didn't believe anyone else would."

© Backgrid Sofia and Justin's relationship is going strong

Justin also has his own impressive fortune which was boosted in 2019 when Ceterix Orthopedics was acquired by Smith & Nephew, a large medical device company, for a whopping $105 million.

His relationship with Sofia appears to be going from strength to strength following her divorce from Joe after seven years of marriage.

© Getty Images Joe and Sofia split in July 2023

At the time of their split, they released a joint statement which read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, on July 19, 2023, Joe filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences", and it was finalized in February 2024.