9 unseen royal wedding photos: from Princess Eugenie to Meghan Markle See these secret images

While you may have seen the official photos from decadent royal weddings, how about the secret behind-the-scenes shots? From the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, discover the previously unseen royal wedding photos that rarely come to light.

These special pictures capture royal wedding private moments, including wedding rehearsals, pre-ceremony nerves and a big wedding dress reveal. Take a look back at the stunning photos…

1. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share behind-the-scenes wedding photos

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 19 May 2019, Sussex Royal shared a compilation of photos in a video. The couple are seen signing their marriage license, Harry heads down the stairs once he is ready to head off to the venue, and Meghan shares an intimate moment with her mother Doria Ragland.

2. Princess Diana and Prince Charles

Princess Diana married Prince Charles at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981, before heading to Buckingham Palace for the wedding reception. Diana was photographed behind-the-scenes as she reassured her five-year-old bridesmaid Clementine Hambro not to be nervous, with the Queen standing close by.

3. Princess Diana and Prince Charles

Princess Diana and Prince Charles after their wedding rehearsal

Photos were also taken at Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding rehearsal on 27 July 1981. Here, Princess Diana and Charles are seen leaving St Paul's Cathedral with Prince Andrew following the couple outside.

4. Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry after Kate and Prince William's wedding rehearsal

Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, and the couple attended a private rehearsal a day ahead of the ceremony. Naturally, Kate looked radiant as ever as she was photographed outside with Prince Harry.

5. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

On Father's Day 2019, Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her father, Prince Andrew, with a behind-the-scenes photo from her wedding day. It shows the moment Prince Andrew saw Princess Eugenie in her wedding dress, before he walked her down the aisle at St James's Palace to her now husband Jack Brooksbank.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's 2 year wedding anniversary post

The couple also shared a video montage of unseen wedding photos and holiday snaps to mark their second wedding anniversary.

6. Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at their wedding rehearsal

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall married at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011. They, too, attended a rehearsal a day prior to the ceremony, and were photographed leaving the venue looking very excited.

7. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel

The Swedish royal family recently released a series of wedding photos from Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's nuptials on their tenth anniversary. The collection included one behind-the-scenes shot of the couple embracing behind the doors to their reception, before entering and joining guests.

8. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden released ten behind-the-scenes images of their wedding day at Stockholm's Royal Chapel to mark their fifth anniversary on 13 June 2020. The beautiful series included Carl Philip getting ready and Sofia taking a selfie with her father.

9. Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

When Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel on 18 May 2019, Gabriella's cousin shared a collection of inside photos from the day on social media. This included a snap of Gabriella cutting the cake.

