Loose Women's Jane Moore gives exciting family wedding update post marriage split

Jane Moore is set for a very special role next year – mother-of-the-bride! The Loose Women star shared the exciting news as she accompanied her lookalike daughter Ellie, 31, to her very first wedding dress fitting.

The 61-year-old ITV panellist, who is also a mum to daughter Grace, was seen sipping on a glass of bubbly as she perched in a chair, waiting for her eldest child to emerge from the fitting room. The columnist and TV host's family announcement is all the more special since Jane has undergone a big change following her split from her husband of 20 years Gary Farrow, who she quietly parted ways with earlier this year.

"Shopping for firstborn's wedding dress," she captioned the post.

Jane looked stylish as ever, rocking a cool and quirky outfit that made her appear years younger.

The presenter donned a fitted navy jumper with a zig-zag design, layered over a crisp white shirt. She sported casual trainers and a pair of extra wide-leg dark blue denim jeans.

Jane Moore was toasting her daughter Ellie trying on her very first wedding dress

Jane's loyal followers were thrilled for her and the compliments came flooding in. "What an incredible feeling congratulations," one wrote. "How wonderful. Special time," another shared, while a third commented: "Oh wow! I’m equally excited to see your outfit Jane, as best dressed Loose Woman."

We have to agree! We wonder whether Jane will go for a classic look, like mother-of-the-groom Coleen Nolan did in a cobalt blue set, or whether she'll continue to push the boundaries of fashion and wear something totally unexpected...

Ellie, 31, is set to wed next year

The Loose Women star often surprises fans with her youthful flair for fashion, from boyfriend jeans to velvet suits.

Ellie's happy news will no doubt be a wonderful celebration for the whole family, who have experienced a somewhat tumultuous year following Jane and husband Gary's decision to separate.

Jane and her daughter have a very close bond

Jane and PR guru Gary wed in 2002 and raised her daughters Ellie and Grace, whom she has from a previous relationship, together. She is also a step-mum to his older daughter Lauren.

Speaking on Loose Women last year, Jane revealed she stayed with Gary for months after they initially discussed splitting up in 2021, and didn't move out immediately due to needing to care for him after he suffered a painful injury.

"We've been processing it for about a year. So we're both quite private people. We had discussed it last year and it was going to happen last year, and then he fell and broke his leg," she said when she announced the news, before jokingly adding: "No, I didn't push him. Just want to put that out there. He fell and broke his leg. And obviously, then all bets are off."

Jane and husband Gary married in 2002 and split in 2022

Their relationship ended amicably, with Jane describing him as her "best friend" and revealing their plans to find houses "near each other" in the future.

Jane is fiercely proud of her girls and has remained pretty private about them in the past. She did open up about her 'Ab-Fab'-style relationship with Ellie in an interview with n a past interview with Women and Home, however.

We can't wait to see the ITV star's mother-of-the-bride look

She revealed: "Ellie has always been the more measured, capable, sensible one in our relationship; ploughing a steady furrow through the often chaotic landscape of, at first, my early years as a single mother then, later, the challenges of becoming part of a 'blended' family, as the Americans refer to those of us who marry someone with children from another relationship."

Jane added: "Her step-sister, Lauren, who’s six years older yet freely admits to being a lot less responsible, likened Ellie to Ab Fab's Saffy when they first met back in 1998, and the moniker has stuck."