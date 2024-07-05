Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian reveals real name in unexpected announcement
It was believed Kourtney and Travis Barker had double-barrelled their names

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in 2022, and shortly afterwards, the oldest Kardashian sibling made the ultimate modern show of commitment by changing her name on Instagram from Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Noting this, it was believed that Kourtney had double-barrelled her name in the same way that Kim Kardashian became Kim Kardashian West when she was married to Kanye West, and Khloe became Khloe Kardashian Odom when she wed ex Lamar Odom.

However, on Thursday the Lemme founder shared that she has registered to support her Blink-182 husband in a charity event, revealing her name is simply Kourtney Barker, dropping the Kardashian element from her moniker.

Kourtney Kardashian's real name

Perhaps Kourtney changed her name to Kourtney Barker to match her and Travis' son, Rocky Barker, who joined the family in November.

Her other children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, shared with ex-partner Scott Disick, have their dad's surname, so by dropping Kardashian, she hasn't lost a link to her three older children.

Mason, 14, has a link to his mother, as his middle name is Dash, while Penelope, 11, pays tribute to her dad via her middle name, Scotland.

Name-changing Kardashians

While Khloe and Kim kept the nod to Kardashian in their names when they married, when their mother, Kris Jenner, married her second husband, Bruce Jenner, she dropped the Kardashian name altogether.

Though Kris and Bruce, now Caitlyn, are now divorced, she kept the Jenner name rather than reverting to Kardashian, or her maiden name Houghton.

Kim and Khloe both dropped their ex-husbands' names when they divorced and when Kim married her second husband, Kris Humphries, she never switched to Kim Humphries.

Kim was also married in her early twenties to Damon Thomas. Back in 2003 the family wasn't famous, so whether she went by Kim Thomas is not known – but given the Skims founder has always wanted to make a name for herself, we have a feeling she would have been known as Kim Kardashian even back then. 

