Loose Women's Jane Moore's husband Gary arrested hours before wedding Gary almost didn't make it to their 2002 nuptials!

The Loose Women panellists were discussing their pre-wedding fears on Thursday when Jane Moore made the shocking confession that her husband Gary Farrow was arrested the night before they got married in 2002.

The 59-year-old revealed he "got lairy" after a fire alarm at his hotel, and he was still behind bars hours before he was due to tie the knot. "I would have had pre-wedding wobbles if I had known what was going to happen," she began. "So we got married and then between getting married and heading to the reception, Gary informed me that the night before…he'd been arrested and thrown in a police cell."

WATCH: Jane Moore opens up about husband's arrest hours before their wedding

Even Nadia Sawalha seemed shocked by the story, responding: "What?"

"Basically, there was a fire alarm and he wouldn't leave the hotel until he knew the kids were alright and they wouldn't let him know where the kids were. Anyway, he got lairy. And then it was all fine and it was a false alarm and he went to sleep," she continued. But the drama wasn't over!

The Loose Women star on her wedding day in 2002

After receiving a knock on the door from four policemen, Jane said: "He got arrested, chucked into the cells underneath the place.

"He said, 'At one point, I could see through the bars that it was getting daylight.' We were getting married at 10am."

Trying to alert the policemen about his upcoming wedding, Gary was reportedly shouting, "I'm getting married", but they simply responded with: "Oh, we've heard that excuse!"

Jane Moore with her two daugthers

Talk about a poor night's sleep for poor Gary! Luckily, he made it to his wedding on time and Jane now sees the funny side.

The couple got married at London's Claridges Hotel on 4 May 2002, with a star-studded guest list that included Jonathan Ross, Barbara Windsor and Frank Skinner, while Sir Elton John was Gary's best man.

Jane shared a glimpse at her wedding dress, which features a cowl neckline and long sheer sleeves. She accessorised with a fine chain necklace and a headband that sat on the top of her sleek blonde bob, while her two bridesmaids wore purple dresses.

The TV star is mum to daughters, Ellie and Grace, from a previous relationship, and a step-mum to Gary's daughter Lauren.

