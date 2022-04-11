We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's widely considered tradition for the bridal party to walk down the aisle, followed by the bride who meets her partner at the altar. But it seems as though Nicola Peltz wasn't the only one to be escorted down the pristine white aisle on Saturday!

New pictures shared on Victoria Beckham's Instagram page show the mother and father of the groom walking hand in hand towards their seats, with all eyes on them. This isn't common for Christian or Catholic weddings, but it could be because it was a Jewish wedding where more family members, including both the bride and groom's grandparents, tend to walk down the aisle.

In this case, it is still considered tradition for the groom to be escorted by his parents, but Brooklyn was missing from the photos.

"Proud mum and dad, congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckhamm" VB wrote in the caption, before crediting the photo to Vogue.

Victoria Beckham shared new photos inside the wedding ceremony

It showed the fashion designer looking ethereal in her shimmering silver slip dress complete with spaghetti straps and striking lace accents across the bodice. Designed by her own label, with the help of her design director Lara Barrio, the frock was inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night, according to Vogue.

She teamed it with matching heels and wore her dark hair in a chic high bun with face-framing waves highlighting her pretty features, while David looked dapper in his black Dior suit from Kim Jones, the same mastermind behind his son's wedding outfit.

The couple tied the knot in Florida on Saturday

The pair looked as though they were walking the runway, strutting down a pale carpet with guests looking on from rows of white seats.

Compliments came flooding in for Victoria's outfit, including one fan who wrote: "Congratulations mama!!!! You look BEAUTIFUL," while another gushed: "Can't love your dress more!!!!" A third added: "You look amazing! That dress is LIFE!!!"

We haven't yet seen photos of Nicola and Brooklyn exchanging their vows at her father Nelson's $103million oceanfront estate in Palm Beach on 9 April, but we have seen glimpses of the bride's gorgeous Valentino wedding dress and lace gloves.

Nicola opted for a simple square-neck gown with a long train and an embroidered veil that sat over the top, styling her hair in waves with soft bangs that were reportedly inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Harper Beckham was a bridesmaid

Looking equally as chic, Brooklyn sported a black tailcoat, matching trousers, a white cotton shirt and a white bow tie, finished with a diamond chain on his lapel by Anita Ko which was given to him by Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's sister Harper acted as a bridesmaid and was spotted wearing a white dress with puff sleeves and a blue sash.

