Romeo Beckham suits up in bright pink for Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan have revealed their outfits for a rehearsal dinner ahead of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Palm Beach wedding – and all we can say is wow. The couple shared a sneaky snap of their colourful concoctions, looking super suave in their striking looks.

Taking to social media to share the photo, Mia looked dazzling in a canary yellow sheer dress from Supriya Lele. Featuring cut-out detailing, mesh layering and wrap effect the model looked radiant as she teamed the number with some beige suede cowboy boots and a futuristic silver Diesel metal belt.

Romeo looked equally dashing, sporting a baby pink two-piece suit from Acne Studios which boasted smart tailoring, single-breasted silhouette, slim lapels and perfectly fitted shape. He completed the ensemble with a crisp white shirt and some white sneakers, adding a touch of casual appeal to the sleek outfit.

Brooklyn and Nicola are just hours away from exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham will wed heiress Nicola at her family's £76million ($103million) holiday home on Saturday in front of a star-studded guest list.

Mia posted a sneak peek of her and Romeo's colourful outfits

The Beckham family have been enjoying some pre-wedding celebrations. Victoria teased a first look at Brooklyn's upcoming wedding with a series of sweet family snaps on Friday.

The fashion designer shared that they have an "exciting weekend ahead of us" alongside the pictures which featured Romeo, Cruz and her youngest, Harper.

The couple always look super stylish

"Kisses from Miami We love you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz!!" she added to the post. The first picture featured Romeo smiling with David and the pair appeared to be at a dinner surrounded by red, pink and gold balloons.

A second snap saw Harper with her arms around her father, while the third pic showed Cruz wearing a big grin and showing off gold grills.

