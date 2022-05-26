Zara Tindall's £140k engagement ring was specially designed for her career Mike Tindall was very thoughtful with the ring design

Mike Tindall, 43, ensured that his then-fiancée Zara Phillips', 43, engagement ring was not only very beautiful but also practical.

The English former rugby union player took his wife's sporting career into consideration when designing the ring, which, despite having an estimated worth of £140,000 ($200,000), appears more modest than the likes of Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie.

Mike proposed to Princess Anne's daughter in 2010 with a split platinum band with pavé set diamonds, complete with a single solitaire diamond that was thought to deliberately have a low profile setting. This meant that Olympian Zara wouldn't need to remove her precious gem while competing in equestrian events.

HELLO! Online obtained an exclusive quote from Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro: "Zara's ring is a beautiful mix of old-world tradition with a twist of modern design. Going with the round diamond and adding a split shank setting was a great way to add a touch of modern style to a royal engagement ring.

Zara Tindall's dazzling engagement ring features a round diamond

"I would estimate the ring to be a 5 carat+ diamond and the value to be north of $200,000. That said, being worn by the granddaughter of the Queen can make this ring priceless."

The couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011, and the ceremony was attended by senior members of the royal family, including the Queen and the late Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The couple got engaged in 2010

On the day, Zara looked stunning in an ivory silk dress fashioned by designer Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s favourite couturiers, with a fitted bodice, sheer straps and a full skirt.

She paired it with a precious Greek tiara that belongs to her mother, Princess Anne, and it consists of a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a glittering wreath. It originated in Greece's royal family, with Prince Philip's mother Alice gifting the tiara to Queen Elizabeth II – and the Queen subsequently passed it on to her daughter.

The royal couple now have three children together, Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth and Lucas Philip, who was dramatically born at their home of Gatcombe Park.

Mike and Zara are approaching their eleventh wedding anniversary. In an interview with The Times in 2021, the sports star publicly spoke of his love for his wife, saying: "She's always been my best friend. That doesn't change." How sweet!

