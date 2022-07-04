Victoria and David Beckham's £750k castle wedding was more extravagant than we expected - inside The Beckhams exchanged vows in Ireland in 1999

Can you believe it's been 23 years since David Beckham and his wife Victoria tied the knot?

The couple jetted to Ireland with their eldest son Brooklyn, who was just three months old at the time, for their incredible castle wedding, complete with a Disney-themed wedding cake, throne chairs inspired by royalty and two memorable matching outfits. On their anniversary, take a look back at their star-studded 1999 nuptials, which reportedly cost £750k, and their secret vow renewal.

When did David and Victoria Beckham marry?

David and Victoria Beckham married on 4 July 1999 following a two-year relationship. The couple announced their engagement in January 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Brooklyn, in March 1999. Their little boy acted as the couple's adorable ring bearer.

Where did the Beckhams' wedding take place?

The couple's wedding reception, Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin

Victoria and David tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. They said 'I do' in a small chapel nearby before celebrating in the 15th-century castle, which hosted Queen Victoria in 1844 and 1900 and sits on a sprawling 560-acre estate.

What was Victoria Beckham's wedding dress like?

Victoria wore two wedding dresses on her big day, which was reportedly inspired by Disney's Robin Hood. The first was a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, which she accessorised with a diamond and gold tiara by Slim Barrett and crucifix necklace that had been a gift from David, alongside a rustic bouquet made up of wild vines, twigs and apples.

Victoria wore two wedding dresses

Although her sister and maid of honour Louise rocked a strapless Chloe dress for the occasion, Victoria's young bridesmaids – her 13-month-old niece Liberty and David’s 16-month-old niece Georgina – were dressed as woodland fairies.

Later in the day, she and David both changed into their vibrant second wedding outfits from Antonio Berardi as they cut the cake, which was a three-tiered apple-covered confection. The bride rocked a one-shoulder 'Jessica Rabbit' dress with floral applique and thigh-high split, and the groom opted for a matching suit with suede Manolo shoes.

David later admitted he wasn't a fan of his purple ensemble, which tied in with the Robin Hood theme

Which celebrity guests were at David and Victoria Beckham's wedding?

As you can imagine, there was a star-studded guest list at the couple's wedding, including Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates and David's Manchester United and England teammates. Footballer Gary Neville was David's best man.

When did David and Victoria Beckham renew their wedding vows?

In 2017, David revealed that he and Victoria had secretly renewed their wedding vows and the ceremony was a lot different to their original nuptials. Speaking about their lavish wedding during the 75th-anniversary edition of Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the retired footballer said: "We did throw a lot at it. We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house."

Speaking about their memorable outfits on their original big day, David joked: "Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine, I'm like, 'What was I thinking?' I even had a top hat in purple. What was I thinking?"

