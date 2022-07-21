Ashley Graham discusses vow renewal – wait 'til you see her red carpet bridal gown The model has launched her second Pronovias collection

Ashley Graham was just 22 when she married her husband Justin Ervin in 2010, and she has opened up about exactly what dress she would wear if the pair renewed their vows.

The model, 34, has launched her second collection of size-inclusive wedding dresses with Pronovias, which offers 17 new gowns in US sizes 0-32. As she discussed her 2023 collection, Ashley revealed her favourite dress which she would wear should she have a second wedding celebration.

"I don't plan on getting married again any time soon. But if I had to get married again and renew my vows, I would definitely wear the Day dress. I love the Day dress because it was inspired by my Zac Posen dress that I wore in 2018 to the Oscars," the star said.

"When I was designing with Alessandra [Rinaudo, Pronovias' Chief Artistic Director], this A-line neckline got brought up and just how simple but incredibly glamorous and elegant it was," explained Ashley, who looked striking in an off-the-shoulder gown for her latest appearance.

The Day Dress was Ashley's favourite gown

She added that the dress, which she described as the "sexiest" gown, has a snug fit with a mermaid skirt that starts at the knee, offering brides the perfect hourglass silhouette. Starting at £1,800, it is made out of Mikado silk and features lining so brides don't have to wear shapewear – which is one of the key features of the new collection.

Some of the other gowns include the Panjin dress, which is made of Chantilly lace with long sleeves and a plunge back, and the Baobabs gown, which is a boho chiffon and textured macramé lace dress that is ideal for beach weddings.

Ashley has launched her second collection with Pronovias

Alessandra explained that many of the gowns boast transparent bodices lined with skin colour nets and lightweight bone constructions. "Every detail was studied in order to still slim the silhouette," he said. "From the skillful use of skin-tone colors, the proportion of the neck and backlines to the skirt volume, and technical inner constructions."

Ashley went on to explain that her desire to collaborate with Pronovias began following her own difficulty finding a dress for her 2010 wedding.

The model revealed she compromised on her wedding dress in 2010

"I had to compromise so much when it came to the dress," she said. "When [my husband] asked me to marry him, he was like, 'Ok, so I want to get married in a couple of months.' So my engagement was very short.

"I wanted to buy my dress with my mum and my grandma, which was one of my last memories with my grandma so it was incredibly special.

"When we got to one of the only two or three stores where I went shopping with my family, I couldn't buy a dress off of the rack because there was just nothing in my size. So I had to get a dress that I think was a size 10 or 12 and I was a size 14 or 16, and I had to compromise the size, the colour and the actual look of it."

Speaking of her chosen gown, she added: "It was a tiered skirt, I took the train off, I took some of the bedazzles off and I also made it into a strapless [dress] because I wanted it to be ultra sexy."

Ashley has since welcomed children Isaac, two, and six-month-old twins Malachi and Roman with Justin, and she said: "I hope they don't have to compromise on their wedding day."

The Pronovias x Ashley Graham 2023 wedding collection is now available to buy in sizes US0-32 for £1,560 - £2,890.

