Jess Wright models strapless bridal gown inside rarely-seen castle wedding venue

It may have been ten months since Jessica Wright married William Lee-Kemp in Majorca, but the former TOWIE star has shared very few glimpses inside their glamorous wedding venue.

LOOK: Jess Wright's show-stopping Spanish wedding with husband William - best photos

The couple tied the knot on 9 September 2021 at Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma and continued the celebrations with friends and family at the Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat. Jess posted a throwback photo from her wedding day to mark celebrity hairstylist Jay Birmingham's birthday and showed off the chic castle decor in the process.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jess Wright and her bridesmaids steal the show at photoshoot ahead of wedding

"Happy 30th birthday to my good friend & hairstylist @jaybirmingham_. Love you loads hope you have the best day ever that you deserve," she captioned the collage, which also showed Jess dressed in a white silk robe with her hair in a chic bun, and the star modelling a black swimsuit and wet-look hair.

READ: Jessica Wright rocks the brightest bridesmaid dress in picturesque Majorca wedding photo

RELATED: Newlywed Stacey Solomon shares first look inside fairytale wedding to Joe Swash

In the wedding snap, Jess held a glass of Prosecco as she posed for a photo with Jay with overhead fairy lights adding a romantic, magical atmosphere. The space had been decorated with large glass chandeliers, black, white and gold chairs and huge displays of white pampas grass.

Jessica posted a throwback wedding photo in honour of Jay's birthday

The bride had changed out of her Milla Nova gown which featured long sleeves, a low V-neck and a layered tulle skirt, and into an evening gown by Vivienne Westwood. It boasted a strapless neckline, a drop waist and a full skirt, and Jess wore her hair down in loose waves. Meanwhile, Jay was pictured in a black velvet suit with a bow tie.

Jess shared her wedding day exclusively with HELLO!, and she said of the theme: "I had a vision for this whole day that I wanted it to be Hollywood glamour combined with this amazing regal place, with a theme of black, white and gold."

The bride shared a behind-the-scenes video of her big day with William

She posed for more photos with her family outside the castle, including her brother Mark Wright, who was master of ceremonies, and his wife Michelle, who was one of 12 bridesmaids.

The bridesmaids – which included her younger sister Natalya and her other two sisters-in-law, Hollie Kane Wright and Holly Lee-Kemp – wore off-the-shoulder champagne-coloured gowns from the Tripletta Bridal Couture collection teamed with Pandora jewellery.

"I didn't want to leave anyone out," Jess said. "To have my sister, cousins, sisters-in-law and best friends by my side only made the day more special."

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer rocked six designer wedding dresses for sentimental nuptials – inside

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.