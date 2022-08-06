Binky Felstead and husband Max's cliffside Corfu wedding was too beautiful – exclusive pictures From her two gowns to the fireworks display

Almost exactly one year on from their civil ceremony at Chelsea's Old Town Hall, Binky Felstead and Max Frederik Darnton hosted a second wedding celebration on the Greek island of Corfu – and it was every bit as picturesque as you'd expect.

We're talking about a TV-inspired seaside wedding venue, two corset bridal gowns, a fireworks display and more. The former Made in Chelsea star and the businessman, both 33, were joined by around 100 family and friends on 22 July 2022, including their little boy Wolfie, one, and Binky's daughter India, five.

However, there were some family members who unfortunately couldn't attend; Binky's mum Jane was unable to travel due to illness, and Max's sister gave birth four days before the wedding.

Binky and Max shared their big day exclusively with HELLO! – take a look at all the best photos, taken by Sandra von Riekhoff from Divine Day Photography.

Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

The couple chose to host the celebrations at The White House at Kalami, a beachfront property that was home to British author Lawrence Durrell and his wife Nancy in the 1930s. "I used to watch The Durrells [the ITV drama] on TV and I remember saying: 'I really want to go there – it looks like heaven,'" she said. "Having it as our wedding venue was a dream come true."

Making her grand entrance via speedboat, Binky looked stunning in a strapless corset gown with a delicate floral print by Israeli designer Liz Martinez, styled by P.S. Bridal.

"I felt confident and very 'me' in it," she told HELLO!, finishing off her outfit with a large bouquet of white and blush flowers and gold drop earrings, which were visible with her hair in a half-up style.

"Binks looked absolutely incredible – like in-credible," gushed Max, who was dressed in a grey suit and brown tie as he watched her entrance with their little boy.

Binky's daughter India and her cousin Octavia, four, acted as flower girls, holding little wicker baskets as they walked down the aisle wearing matching dresses with frill sleeves and white hair garlands.

The bride and her brother Oliver followed, meeting Max in front of a stunning flower arch where his friend Jack Waldouck stood waiting to perform the 5:30pm ceremony.

It included a few readings from Binky's mother, and Max's father and sister, which the bride said was "a complete surprise." And, in true Greek style, they even smashed a plate from Notting Hill restaurant Casa Cruz, where the couple had their first date!

Guests who jetted out to Corfu to join the celebrations included Binky’s former Made in Chelsea co-stars Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth, who looked dapper in matching blue outfits.

Millie Mackintosh and her husband Hugo Taylor also nailed summer wedding guest style, opting for a satin pink cut-out dress and a loose white shirt, while Rosie Fortescue rocked a layered lace floor-length frock.

The bride and groom and their guests then headed to The White House's airy outdoor restaurant, which had been decorated with fairy lights and greenery on the ceiling.

Names were painted on blue crystal and the table plan was presented on lemons inside a model boat, courtesy of Ruth Kaye Design. "I was blown away seeing it all in real life," recalled Binky, who praised wedding planners Moriarty Events.

The menu featured white fish ceviche and risotto with fennel sauce, braised veal cheeks and shrimps. They finished off the meal with Binky and Max's macaron wedding cake, made up of pink, blue and yellow confections with a floral display on top.

During the speeches, Max took the opportunity to pay an "emotional" tribute to his stepdaughter India, who Binky welcomed with her ex-partner Joshua Patterson in 2017.

"I spoke about how, really, I've married two people," Max recalled. "I said I married Binks but I also married into India's life. As I was saying that, India trotted down and stood next to me. It was the most perfect timing. She gave me a hug and said hello to everyone on the microphone – I think she enjoyed the attention."

In the evening, Binky changed into a second sparkly wedding dress, featuring a similar sheer, strapless, corset bodice as her first gown. This one, however, had rows of eye-catching white and silver sequins. Meanwhile, her groom also pulled out all the stops in a pink pinstripe ensemble.

The pair looked loved-up as they watched the fireworks display at the water's edge, as the tables were being cleared to make way for the dance floor.

Binky and Max enjoyed their first dance to The Contours' Do You Love Me – with the help of India! "We didn’t practise so we ad-libbed – I think we managed to pull it off, helped by India dancing with us which took the pressure off. She was going wild for it," Binky said.

Guests continued to party until 2am, before attending a beach party at seafood restaurant Trilogia Plous the following day. Binky described her week-long wedding celebrations, which also included a boat party, as "the best fun ever."

