First Dates star Laura Tott marries rarely-seen husband in backless bridal gown – photos

First Dates star Laura Tott delighted fans by sharing her first wedding photos, which feature her very private husband.

The former waitress, 27, had kept her partner out of the public eye in the past, but she made an exception on Tuesday to announce they had tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Ilfracombe, Devon. Calling herself "Mrs Clarke," Laura posted pictures of herself kissing her new husband in front of a pink flower arch following their ceremony, before posing on the beach at sunset.

"Mr & Mrs Clarke. 07.08.22. There is so much I want to write, and so many people I want to thank for the best day of our life, but for now it's honeymoon time & our time to fully unwind. Thanks for every single gorgeous message so far," she captioned the photos, which were taken by Inbetween Days Photography at Tunnels Beaches.

Accessed via a hand-carved tunnel, the popular coastal wedding venue features a thatched gazebo overlooking the sea and its own private beach, offering the perfect backdrop for memorable pictures.

The First Dates star got married in a beachside wedding in Devon

Laura looked stunning in a backless bridal gown from Canadian brand Paloma Blanca, which featured thin spaghetti straps, a V-neck, a lace applique bodice and a tiered organza skirt. She wore her hair in an intricate low bun which was just visible underneath her floor-length veil. Meanwhile, the groom looked smart-casual in cream trousers, a white shirt and a grey jacket.

Fellow First Dates star Fred Sirieix was one of the first to share his thoughts on the post, writing: "Congratulations to you both xxx." Another of Laura's followers commented: "Congratulations - what a beautiful wedding. Have a fab honeymoon x," and a third penned: "You look amazing!!! Congratulations x."

Laura announced her engagement in summer 2021

Laura's wedding comes just over a year after she announced she was engaged. Posing in a staples bikini in the pool, the paramedic covered her face with her left hand, revealing a sparkly new rock on her ring finger.

At the time, she captioned the Instagram photo: "Well I better get planning that hen do. Always keep my relationship off social media and I love that it’s just for me, but wanted to share this with you all cos I’m absolutely over the moon. Hope you’re all enjoying the sunshine."

