Bride Binky Felstead turns heads in sheer sparkly second wedding dress – photos

Binky Felstead, 32, rocked not one, but two stunning bridal gowns for her second wedding with Max Frederik Darnton in Corfu.

For her seaside ceremony at The White House at Kalami on 23 July, the former Made in Chelsea star, whose real name is Alexandra, was the most beautiful bride in a corseted gown by Israeli designer Liz Martinez, styled by P.S. Bridal. In the evening, she changed into a second outfit from the same designer – and it was so sparkly.

The strapless dress featured a sheer, structured corset bodice which highlighted Binky's toned waist, and it was covered with rows of eye-catching white and silver sequins that caught the light every time she moved. She teamed it with the same gold earrings she had worn earlier in the day and wore her brunette hair in loose waves.

Meanwhile, her groom also pulled out all the stops for the reception, swapping his grey suit and brown tie for a pink pinstripe ensemble. In pictures shared exclusively with HELLO!, the pair looked loved-up as they watched the fireworks display at the water's edge, before enjoying their first dance to The Contours' Do You Love Me.

The bride changed into another gown by Liz Martinez for the evening reception. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

"We didn't practise so we ad-libbed – I think we managed to pull it off, helped by India dancing with us which took the pressure off. She was going wild for it," Binky said.

Speaking of her first gown, which Binky admitted she almost didn't wear, she added: "I felt confident and very 'me' in it.

Binky and Max looked incredible for their first dance. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

She continued: "When I first tried it on, I had already got what I thought was The Dress, but I hadn't felt the feeling I felt with this dress with any of the others." Her husband also gushed: "Binks looked absolutely incredible – like in-credible."

Their destination wedding took place almost exactly a year after their civil ceremony at Chelsea's Old Town Hall in July 2021. For the intimate celebration, which took place seven weeks after the couple welcomed their son Wolfie, Binky opted for an "understated, but elegant" look in a Halfpenny London slip dress layered underneath a floral appliqué bolero.

The mother-of-two opened up about married life following her second wedding, telling HELLO!: "It’s a lovely feeling, but it doesn’t really feel any different. When you’ve got kids, that’s the thing that makes you stronger and grow as a pair."

