Lizzo looks incredible in revealing wedding dress with daring thigh-split

Lizzo sparked a huge reaction from her fans when she shared a video of herself tying the knot in a beautiful white wedding dress.

However, the 34-year-old was only playing pretend as the romantic moment was actually a teaser for her new music video for her song 2 B Loved. The singer looked the part though, wowing fans in her daring gown that showed off her sensational curves.

The bridal frock featured a low-cut, off-the-shoulder neckline, exaggerated sleeves, nipped-in waist, and a thigh-high split that flashed a hint of her leg. She accessorized with white platform shoes, white knee-high stockings, and a floral lace headdress.

Lizzo shared several snippets from her music video on her Instagram, including a side-by-side of her 2017 video for her single Truth Hurts, which also saw her rocking a wedding gown.

Fans went wild for her appearance and loved the throwback, with one writing: "Five years later and she's still an icon." A second said: "Incredibly flawless." A third added: "You're so beautiful." Others commented with several emojis, including heart-eyes, fire, and hearts.

Lizzo made a stunning bride

Lizzo is never afraid to express herself and regularly dazzles fans with her phenomenal bikini photos. The singer has been vocal about how much she loves her body as it is and often silences critics who claim she needs to slim down.

In a recent interview with People, she opened up about being a "body icon", telling the magazine: "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day.

Lizzo teased fans with her 2 B Loved music video

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."

While Lizzo is all about body positivity, she does admit that the constant conversation around her figure can be irritating. "Okay, we all know I'm fat," she added. "I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"

