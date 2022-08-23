Sarah Hyland rocks second figure-hugging bridal gown in picturesque wedding photo The Love Island USA star rocked two wedding dresses

Sarah Hyland, 31, and Wells Adams, 38, tied the knot on Saturday 20 August, three years after getting engaged – and how gorgeous is the actress' first wedding photo?

The Love Island USA presenter delighted her famous friends and fans by posting her first glimpse inside the celebrations, which took place at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California. Posing against the backdrop of the Santa Ynez Mountains, Wells looked dapper in his classic black suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and black tie, while his new wife emphasised her figure with a fitted bridal gown.

Features included a strapless, sweetheart neckline, sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves and a fishtail skirt. Sarah wore her dark hair in a chic curled style and kept her accessories minimal, simply adding diamond earrings.

"8.20.22," Sarah captioned the photo, and several of her celebrity friends left heartfelt messages. Kaley Cuoco wrote: "Incredible!" and Lilly Collins added: "Ahhhh congrats you two!!! Stunning!!!!!" while Hilary Duff remarked: "Stunning Sarah, many wishes to you guys."

Sarah showed off her second bridal outfit

It was actually Sarah's second gown of the day – the Modern Family actress was spotted in a different off-the-shoulder bridal gown as she exchanged vows with The Bachelor in Paradise star.

Photos obtained by the MailOnline show the Haley Dunphy actress rocking a white gown with delicate tulle straps, a full princess-style train, and a daring hook and eye corset that fastened at the front.

The bride added a pink floral and pearl bouquet, while white, red and orange flowers lined the aisle. Sarah and Wells were joined at the 52-acre estate by 150 guests, including Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Their guests also pulled out all the stops when it came to their outfits – America's Got Talent star Sofia looked sensational in a glamorous black and white floral corset top and a matching shirt, while Ariel wore a long green dress with a thigh-high split.

Sofia Vergara was among the star-studded wedding guests

Sarah and Wells have been together since 2017 and got engaged in 2019. They planned to tie the knot a number of times during the pandemic but had to keep pushing the date back due to the spread of the virus and government guidelines.

While they are likely delighted to finally be married, Sarah doesn't expect their relationship to change. She told People: "I don't think a lot is going to change. We are practical.

"We own a house together. We have our dogs together, and we've been celebrating this journey of life supporting one another for almost five years now."

