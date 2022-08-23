Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's private beach at $8million wedding venue revealed The couple tied the knot at Ben's Georgia estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's three-day wedding took place at the actor's waterside Georgia estate, and the couple reportedly made the most of the location by creating their own private beach for their guests to enjoy.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's children's special role at wedding revealed

Set on 87 acres of land, Ben's Riceboro estate boasts three separate buildings – the main house, dubbed 'The Big House', the secluded 'Summer Cottage' near the North Newport River on Hampton Island, and the rustic 'Oyster House'. According to the MailOnline, JLo and Ben shipped in sand to create a beach for guests, alongside a diving platform, kayaks, parasols and sun chairs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's surprise Las Vegas wedding - inside

Photos showed the couple exchanging vows surrounded by white decorations and greenery in the garden on Saturday 20 August, before guests had drinks at The Oyster House, which was decorated with leather sofas and violet flowers. The latter may have been deliberately chosen as a nod to Ben's 16-year-old daughter Violet, whom he shares with Jennifer Garner.

The home has sentimental value for the couple, as Ben bought it when he and Jennifer were dating for the first time back in 2003, and they no doubt spent lots of time there together prior to their split in 2004.

MORE: Sarah Hyland is a daring bride in unexpected wedding dress at 52-acre estate

READ: Nicola Peltz reveals mom's influence on wedding day to Brooklyn Beckham

The couple got engaged for the second time in April 2022

The Deep Water actor tried to sell the home for $8.9million in 2018, before lowering the price to $7.6m the following year, but eventually took it off the market in 2020 after it failed to sell.

At the time of the listing, Homes & Gardens released photos that showed 'The Big House' was decorated with white walls, chandeliers and vintage rugs. Meanwhile, the 'Summer Cottage' featured an original brickwork fireplace, exposed beam ceiling and riverfront dock with a replica of Ernest Hemingway’s fishing boat, Pilar, and the 'Oyster House' had three master suites and five bedrooms featuring bunk beds salvaged from ships.

Ben bought his Georgia home when he and Jennifer were dating for the first time back in 2003

The property offered the perfect backdrop for Jennifer and Ben's second wedding, which took place in front of their blended family. Ben's kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and the bride's 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex Marc Anthony were all spotted wearing chic white outfits as they celebrated with their parents.

JLo donned a backless fishtail Ralph Lauren gown and Ben suited up in a white jacket with a black bow tie.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's third wedding dress is her most jaw-dropping yet

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.