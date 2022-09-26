Nicole Appleton looks ethereal in wedding photo with rarely-seen husband Stephen The All Saints star married her second husband in 2021

Nicole Appleton got married for the second time in 2021, and she marked her first wedding anniversary over the weekend by sharing a stunning photo with her husband Stephen Haines.

MORE: Who is Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan's husband? All the details

The 47-year-old All Saints star looked ethereal in the black-and-white snap which showed the newlyweds in an intimate embrace. With a big grin across her face, Nicole wore her blonde hair in effortless waves and showed off her glittering diamond engagement ring, which was layered next to her new wedding band.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Appleton performs with All Saints

The capped sleeves of her chic Alida Herbst bridal gown were just visible, while previous photos have revealed the frock also featured a satin belt that highlighted her waist and a flattering, floor-length mermaid skirt. Meanwhile, her rarely-seen beau Stephen – who had his back to the camera – wore a tailored grey suit for the occasion.

READ: Jane Moore shocks Loose Women co-stars with 'most awkward' wedding

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie's special nod to parents' marriage

"Happy anniversary my love @hainsey7 thank you for all the love..happiness and adventures!! I love you soo much!" wrote Nicole, and the romantic photo was quickly met by an outpouring of love from her celebrity friends and fans.

Nicole shared a rare wedding photo with her husband Stephen Haines on their anniversary

Holly Willoughby was among the first to write: "Happy anniversary love birds… what a magical day that was… love you both," while Kate Thornton added: "Ahhh, happy anniversary to you both! What a magical day that was!" A third follower sweetly penned the message: "You’re so beautiful. So glad you’re happy."

Nicole announced her surprise wedding in 2021

Liam Gallagher's ex Nicole married Stephen at Cliveden House in Berkshire in 2021, shocking fans with a series of photos of her big day since she didn't announce their engagement.

They are believed to have begun dating in 2018 and went on to welcome their daughter Skipper in March 2020. Revealing her surprise news, she shared a photo of her baby girl and wrote: "I can finally announce our incredible news!! Our little girl 'Skipper Hudson Haines' has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I'm SOOO HAPPY!!"

The All Saints star was previously married to Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher

Nicole also shares her son Gene, 21, with Oasis star Liam, 50, to whom she was married from 2008 to 2014.

READ: Louise Redknapp was the dream bride – and her shoes were so surprising

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.