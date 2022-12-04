Exclusive: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades marries Lisa Zbozen in romantic Barbados wedding

HELLO! can reveal that The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades has married his fiancée Lisa Zbozen, with the newlyweds sharing exclusive photographs of the ceremony with the magazine. The couple exchanged vows in front of just 15 guests in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on November 22.

"One word sums up the day: perfect," Jay tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well."

Fitness trainer Lisa adds: "Once you get to a certain age, you realise what's actually important on the day - and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are. So we made the day our day."

Jay – who, Lisa says, rarely cries – tells HELLO! how he shed a tear during the ceremony. "I think the thing that was most emotional for me was actually saying the vows," he says.

"It was almost like I had tunnel vision and I could only see Lisa there. And honestly, that's when it really hit me. I was like, ‘We’re really getting married now!’ That’s the only time I really got emotional."

For the afternoon ceremony Lisa wore a wedding dress from Romantic Dreams Bridal in Birmingham, while Jay wore a black linen suit.

"When I first saw her I just thought: 'Wow'!" he said. "I hadn't seen the dress and it was just perfection. She looked so classy and beautiful."

During the ceremony, Jay and Lisa exchanged unique rings designed by The Repair Shop's Richard Talman. Based on the Egyptian style of an imperfect circle, they both contain the couple’s birthstones on the inside.

"I really don't want a perfect wedding ring because I think nothing is perfect," Lisa says. "It's also more individual and has got a lot more care and love thought into it."

They now plan to celebrate with the rest of the family and friends at some point in 2023, with The Repair Shop cast top of the list.

"The crew and all the experts sent us a beautiful video saying congratulations," Jay reveals. "They will definitely be at our other party - they love to dance."

