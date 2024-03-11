The Repair Shop's Jay Blades reveals bride Lisa's tattooed body in heartfelt wedding photo

Jay Blades shared a close-up photo of his bride Lisa Zbozen as he paid tribute to her on Mother's Day.

While The Repair Shop star doesn't shy away from sharing sweet pictures taken on their wedding day in 2022, he has rarely such detailed, zoomed-in photos of her wedding outfit. In the snap, which the father-of-three captioned: "Happy Mother’s Day. To All Mums Here and not Here," the bottom of the fitness professional's tulle wedding dress could be seen as she held onto her yellow and white bouquet.

Alongside her pearl bracelet, her hand was also adorned with delicate tattoos – one located above her wrist and the others dotted along her fingers. Meanwhile, further photos of their big day revealed Lisa also has a sun eternalised on her right shoulder, which was visible thanks to the low back of her bridal gown, and a small love heart behind her right ear, which was on full display with her brunette hair curled and fastened into an updo.

Lisa proudly displayed her finger inkings, which include dots, dashes and the word 'love' written on the side of her middle finger, when Jay announced their engagement in December 2021.

© Instagram The fitness professional showed off her diamond engagement ring by RTFJ

After designing a unique diamond engagement ring and turning to his Repair Shop co-star Richard Talman's brand RTFJ to bring his vision to life, Richard posted photos on social media showing Lisa holding her left hand to her face. He wrote: "It was a real honour to make this engagement ring for another one of my #repairshop family! Congratulations to Lisa @lisamariezbozen & Jay @jaybladesmbe on your engagement!"

Master Richard also helped Will Kirk design his wedding rings before marrying his wife Polly on 5 August 2021. Speaking about working with his colleagues on such meaningful jewellery, he told HELLO! they both had a "very clear vision" about what they wanted.

"Some customers, they're not sure what they want, it can be a very, very long process," he explained, before adding that Will and Jay did not fall into this category. "There was no sort of any back and forth. They're very easy people to work with. They trusted me."

The couple got married on 22 November 2022, with just 15 guests - not including Lisa's father, who was ill, and Jay's daughter Zola and sons Dior and Levi - joining the couple for the intimate outdoor ceremony in Barbados.

WATCH: Exclusive footage of Jay Blades and Lisa Zbozen's Barbados wedding

The bride chose a plunging "oversized" gown from Romantic Dreams Bridal in Birmingham, which showcased both her toned figure and her tattooed body.

"My friend said you’ll know instantly when you put the right dress on," she told HELLO!. "When I tried this dress on, even though I thought it was way too oversized for our ceremony, I just thought: 'This is it. This is the one.'"

