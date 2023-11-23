The Repair Shop's Jay Blades shares poolside wedding photo with radiant bride Lisa

It's been one year since Jay Blades and Lisa Zbozen exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Barbados, and The Repair Shop star marked the special occasion by sharing a never-before-seen photo of their idyllic venue.

On his first wedding anniversary on 22 November, Jay revealed what the traditional paper gift means to him, writing: "Happy Paper Anniversary to my Beautiful Wife @lisamariezbozen. Paper = Patience, Action, Partnership, Evolving, Respect. That’s Paper, for us."

The sweet message was accompanied by a candid photo of Jay and Lisa next to the outdoor pool of the private villa, which featured large tiles in the lawn and tall hedges.

Jay was dressed in his smart black linen suit with a yellow buttonhole that matched his new wife's sunny bouquet, while Lisa's flower girl looked adorable with a white dress, curly hair and a floral hair accessory.

The bride, however, stole the spotlight in her plunging gown from Romantic Dreams Bridal in Birmingham, which featured a sheer panel in the bodice and an A-line skirt – something she had never planned on wearing.

While Lisa later described her dress as "oversized" to HELLO!, her husband said it was "so classy and beautiful."

"My friend said you’ll know instantly when you put the right dress on," she explained. "When I tried this dress on, even though I thought it was way too oversized for our ceremony, I just thought: 'This is it. This is the one.'"

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA The couple got married in Barbados in November 2022

They got married in front of just 15 guests, not including Lisa's father, who was ill, and Jay's daughter Zola and sons Dior and Levi, who were absent due to other commitments.

The BBC presenter was previously married to Jade, whom he had met whilst at university. The former couple welcomed their daughter Zola before splitting in 2015, and Jay opened up about how he became homeless after his charity lost funding and his marriage broke down.

© Getty Jay Blades marked his first wedding anniversary

"I left the family home, gave the house to my ex-wife and just drove. I didn't know where I was going," he told The Guardian in 2020.

"I didn’t even know if I would see tomorrow. It was a really, really dark time."

© Instagram The fitness trainer showed off her new engagement ring in 2021

He went on to find love with fitness expert Lisa, and he announced their engagement in December 2021 after presenting her with a sentimental ring designed by his co-star Richard Talman.

