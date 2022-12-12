Princess Charlene's niece Pauline Ducruet's cut-out wedding guest dress has the serious wow factor

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Despite the cool winter weather, Pauline Ducruet didn't appear to have any wedding outfit woes after stepping out in a bold strappy designer dress for her friend's nuptials on 11 December.

The 28-year-old niece of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco looked stunning as she posed inside a hotel corridor wearing a £1,340 Miu Miu floor-length dress complete with a summery nude colour. With spaghetti straps and a low-cut keyhole neckline finished with a bow, we have no doubt that Pauline's dress turned heads.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits of all time

She teamed it with a sparkly clutch and matching Miu Miu earrings and wore her dark hair in a sleek ponytail, adding to the glamour of her look.

The Alter CEO also shared a peek at the bride walking down the aisle on her Instagram Stories. She looked stunning in a caped wedding dress with a sparkling tiara and a long embroidered train.

CHARLENE LATEST: Princess Charlene is the belle of the ball in glamorous sequin party gown

Pauline shared snaps of her stunning Miu Miu dress on Instagram

Pauline is no stranger to wedding guest dress shopping, after rocking two stunning ensembles for her father Daniel's wedding with his long-time love Kelly Marie Lancien back in June 2018. The Monaco royal joined her brother Louis and his then-fiancée Marie Chevallier for the occasion, which saw her step out in a pastel pink jacket layered over a white top, followed by a pretty yellow mini dress.

"It's my beautiful dad," she captioned a selfie of her and the groom, Princess Stéphanie's ex-husband and former bodyguard.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's niece teamed it with earrings from the same brand

Although neither Daniel's 1995 royal wedding with Stephanie nor his 2018 big day with Kelly were huge public events, fans did get a peek inside a Monaco royal wedding when Albert and Charlene tied the knot in June 2011. The South African swimmer and Grace Kelly's son enjoyed a concert by classic rockers the Eagles the night before they exchanged vows in a civil ceremony on 1 July inside the Prince's Palace's Throne Room.

Miu Miu maxi dress, £1,340, MyTheresa

SHOP NOW

For the intimate moment with close family and friends, Charlene chose an unconventional pale blue strapless top, palazzo pants and a lace-trimmed single-breasted jacket.

She changed into an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk gown with 40,000 Swarovski crystals for their religious ceremony on 2 July in front of guests including Prince Edward, his wife Countess Sophie, and Naomi Campbell.

DISCOVER: Why tearful Princess Charlene was 'overwhelmed' on wedding day with Prince Albert

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.