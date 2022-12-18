Exclusive: Rebecca Ferguson weds fiancé Jonny Hughes in 'fairytale' ceremony

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Rebecca Ferguson revealed that she has married her fiancé Jonny Hughes in a "fairytale" ceremony at The Dorchester hotel in London.

"I'm in a place in my life where I feel very content and happy and getting married has put the final puzzle piece into place," the singer-songwriter and campaigner said, sharing special photos from the day, which took place on 12 November, exclusively with HELLO!.

Rebecca, who rose to fame after she reached the final of The X Factor in 2010, and her partner of five years were joined by family members including her children Lillie, 18, Karl, 16, and eight-year-old Arabella.

"Rebecca looked beautiful, it was a lovely moment when we caught eyes as she came down the aisle," sports agent Jonny told the magazine, adding: "Seeing Lillie have a tear in her eye as Rebecca walked in was really touching. That made us all emotional."

Rebecca and Jonny enjoyed an incredible ceremony

Of her show-stopping champagne crystal and bead-embellished bridal gown, veil and tiara, Rebecca said with a laugh: "It was so heavy." She added: "Because I’m on stage a lot, I’m used to wearing gowns so this needed to be a bit extra."

Explaining how The Dorchester was the perfect setting for her fairytale wedding day, Rebecca said: "Years ago when I was starting out, I’d get the Megabus from Liverpool to London. It was cheap as chips. We used to drive past Park Lane.

The couple have been together for five years

"It was inspirational for me because I’d be looking at The Dorchester, thinking: ‘One day I’ll get to stay there.’ It was a dream come true for me to get married there."

