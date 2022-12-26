Cher supposedly confirms her engagement to 36-year-old boyfriend - and fans have questions The pair confirmed their romance in November

Music legend Cher, 76, delighted fans on Christmas Day after fuelling speculation that she is engaged to 36-year-old partner Alexander Edwards.

Cher took to Twitter to share a photo of a dazzling pear-cut diamond set between a glittering band encrusted with sparkling diamonds. The jewel, displayed in a plush black jewellery box, left the songstress entirely speechless as she penned: "THERE R NO WORDS", followed by the name of her beau, "ALEXANDER, A.E."

WATCH: Celebrity couples with the biggest age gaps revealed

Loading the player...

Fans swiftly flooded the thread of her post with messages of congratulations, though several were left confused by her cryptic tweet. "Did he propose?" asked a fan, while another said: "Did he put a ring on it?"

RELATED: 20 celebrity couples with big age gaps: From Cher to Princess Charlene

SEE: Cher reveals painful health update: 'I'm crying'

Cher shared a close-up photo of the breathtaking ring

The If I Could Turn Back Time hitmaker only confirmed her romance with music executive Alexander Edwards in November this year, tweeting a picture of him followed by a red heart emoji. If the pair are engaged, the marriage will be Cher's third.

Her first husband, Sonny Bono - with whom she shares a 53-year-old son, Chaz - died in 1998. The pair separated in 1974.

Shortly after her divorce, Cher married her second husband Gregg Allman. Greg was married to Cher between 1975 and 1979 and the pair had one child together, Elijah Blue Allman. Gregg sadly passed away at his home in Savannah, Georgia, after being diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and undergoing a liver transplant in 2010.

At the time, Cher posted an emotional message on her Twitter page in honour of her former husband, which read: "I've tried… words are impossible Gui Gui. Forever, Chooch," beside a broken heart and kiss emoji.

Cher supposedly confirmed her romance with this intimate photo shared in November

The pop star's joyous engagement announcement comes shortly after she experienced a heartbreaking family upheaval earlier this year.

The Mermaids actress took to Twitter earlier this month and appeared to announce the death of her beloved mother, Georgia Holt.

The actress and singer wrote: "Mom is gone", just several months after she announced that her 96-year-old mother had been battling several health issues.

READ NEXT: Cher set to make $82m profit on mega mansion - with dedicated wig room

Read more HELLO! US stories here