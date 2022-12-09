The Wanted's Nathan Sykes' beachside proposal paid special tribute to in-laws The Wanted singer shared the first look at his fiancée's ring

The Wanted fans have been given a dose of December happiness thanks to the news that Nathan Sykes has got engaged to his partner Charlotte Burke.

The singer took to Instagram to share two photos of his meaningful proposal on a beach in St Lucia, which he chose thanks to its special links with Charlotte's family. One snap showed the couple hugging just moments after Nathan had popped the question, with the star wearing a white floaty shirt with the ring box still in his hand while his new fiancée opted for effortless beach glamour in a pastel co-ord.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What would you do if you received an engagement ring you hated?

In the second photo, against the backdrop of the sunset and sea, Charlotte held her left hand up to the camera to reveal her stunning engagement ring featuring an oval-shaped central diamond flanked by two smaller diamonds.

"A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She Said Yes!!!" Nathan explained in the Instagram post. His followers shared their delight in the comments, with fellow bandmate Max George writing: "Congrats to both of you!!" and: "That's AMAZING!"

GET SHOPPING: 28 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

Nathan's fiancee Charlotte showed off her new diamond engagement ring

Meanwhile, others mused that Nathan's late bandmate Tom Parker, who died aged 33 in March 2022 from brain cancer, wouldn't hesitate to celebrate with his friend. "I bet Tom is smiling up there. Happy for you Nathan, you deserve it," remarked one, and a second penned: "Baby Nath is getting married. Tom would be (in his Bolton accent) buzzing for you."

A third added: "OMG congratulations, Tom would be so happy for you."

Nathan's The Wanted bandmate Max George was among the many to congratulate him

Nathan's engagement comes shortly after Tom's widow Kelsey made a candid confession about grieving for her late husband, who left behind their two young children.

In the new documentary, Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, the 32-year-old described Tom as "the most amazing singer" but confessed she "finds it so hard" to listen to his music following his death.

"I can't even listen to The Wanted songs. I can't do it and the kids want to play Glad You Came all the time and I go, 'No, Glad You Came is banned,'" she said.

DISCOVER NOW: Tom Parker and wife Kelsey's relationship was a real-life fairytale

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.