Louise Redknapp's risqué black bustier wedding dress made her a daring bride

Most brides spend months, even years deciding on their perfect wedding dress, but Louise Redknapp only had three days to make a decision on hers. Louise and her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp were holidaying on the islands of Bermuda when he popped the question in 1998 - and they went on to get married just three days later.

That doesn't leave a lot of time to organise a venue or a wedding dress, but the former couple managed to pull off an impressive big day which saw Louise arrive by horse-drawn carriage in a white spaghetti strap bridal dress layered over a contrasting corset.

The sheer tulle material of the bodice revealed the black lacy corset underneath, which is normally an unconventional colour for a bride. The flattering ruched style continued in the floor-length skirt, while butterfly accents added the finishing touches.

A small embroidered butterfly was visible on her bodice while her blue butterfly heels and matching hair clip could have acted as her 'something blue.'

With just 30 guests around them, the Eternal singer and former footballer reportedly said 'I do' at sunset on a luxurious 80-foot yacht owned by millionaire Nigel Prescott. Jamie's dad Harry Redknapp said at the time: "We love this place and wouldn't dream of having the wedding anywhere else."

They carried on the celebrations at the Marriott Castle Hotel overlooking Castle Harbour and Harrington Sound, with tennis courts, a golf course and three heated swimming pools nearby.

The ceremony came just days after Jamie popped the question in their hotel room. Speaking to The Mirror about the surprise (and slightly underwhelming) proposal, Louise said: "We were sitting in his room, and he said to me, 'I think we should probably get married, then.'

The former couple got married on a yacht in Bermuda

"It wasn't the most romantic proposal, and I think we even had a silly row afterwards when I told him he shouldn't have proposed just because he felt it was the right thing to do."

She confessed: "I mean, only I could have accepted a proposal in that way! But we were happy, and the wheels were set in motion for us to tie the knot."

The couple went on to have two children together, Charley was born in July 2004 and Beau came along in 2008. They sadly split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage and the divorce was finalised by 2018. Jamie has since married Swedish model Frida Andersson.

