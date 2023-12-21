Amy Robach reveals she received ‘death threats’ about her romance with TJ Holmes

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, once co-hosts of Good Morning America 3, have recently opened up about their controversial relationship and subsequent career shifts in their new podcast, "Amy & TJ."

In a candid episode, the couple addressed listener queries about their romance and life post-ABC, following their dismissal due to an alleged affair.

The duo's relationship, which became public in November 2022, led to intense scrutiny and backlash. Amy, 50, and TJ, 46, spoke about the challenges they faced, particularly concerning interracial dating, given their different racial backgrounds.

TJ initially defended their relationship, after which Amy shared her harrowing experience with public backlash.

© Taylor Hill Amy and TJ

"Initially, when the news of our relationship came out when I had my work email, I was aghast. And this was the minority, but there were some really hateful, awful emails that included death threats, specific death threats because I was with a black man," Amy revealed.

She described this as an eye-opening experience into racial intolerance she had never encountered before.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at the New York Marathon

Amy also emphasized the commonalities and shared values between her and TJ, despite their different backgrounds.

In a surprising twist during the podcast, TJ playfully hinted that they might have already taken significant steps in their relationship.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at Today producer Jennifer Long's wedding

In response to a question about getting matching tattoos, he teased, "How do you know we haven't already? We'll leave it at that." He jokingly added, "Getting a tattoo together. That's more of a commitment than marriage," further stirring curiosity among listeners.

Amy's laughter seemed to suggest TJ's comments were in jest, but the ambiguity left listeners wondering about the couple's actual status.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have their own podcast

The podcast has become a platform for Amy and TJ to share insights into their relationship. In a recent episode, they discussed the possibility of marriage. TJ humorously expressed his desire to marry Amy, saying, "I want to marry you….. In part. I want to marry you because you are 50, and I'm 46, and I'm sick of introducing you as my girlfriend."

Amy, reflecting on their past experiences, acknowledged the seriousness of their relationship, "We did not enter this relationship for fun or ‘let's see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together."

Both Amy and TJ were married to their respective spouses when their relationship began - Amy to actor Andrew Shue and TJ to Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares a child. Amy emphasized that they are not rushing into marriage, considering their past experiences, but acknowledged a deep commitment to each other.

