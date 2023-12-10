Amy Robach shares unseen photos from wedding with rival TV network - inside her close bond with the bride

Amy Robach has had a celebratory few days, including attending a star-studded wedding in New York City, with her boyfriend T.J. Holmes.

The former GMA star was one of the guests to attend Today Show producer Jennifer Long's wedding to Reid Sterrett, and she was joined by many co-hosts from her former rival network show, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

Amy has a close bond with Jennifer, and despite having worked on ABC for many years, she was one of the many celebrities in attendance at the producer's leaving party back in 2019, when she stepped down as her role as a segment producer to become a special projects producer across many NBC shows, still including Today, but also the Tonight Show.

The party, according to Page Six, was also attended by Amy's then-husband, Andrew Shue.

Amy shared a number of photos from inside Jennifer and Reid's special day, which was held at the Union League Club in New York City.

Photos included one of Amy and T.J. posing with the happy couple, with Amy looking stylish dressed in a pink sequin gown, while T.J. looked dapper in a grey suit.

The Amy and T.J. podcast star also posted a photo showing the dance floor at the venue, with Savannah and Hoda spotted in the background mid-conversation.

It's certainly been a busy few days for Amy and T.J., who attended the Jingle Ball NYC in Madison Square Garden on Friday 8 December.

The happy couple were all smiles as they stepped out for the special event, and T.J. took along his pre-teen daughter Sabine, who had the time of her life dancing with her famous dad, in footage shared by the star on Instagram.

The couple have found themselves in the headlines once again after it was revealed that their exes have began dating. Amy was married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue for 12 years, while T.J. was married to ex-wife Marilee Fiebig for the same length of time.

The pair were spotted looking loved-up in photos showing them packing up their jeep published in the Daily Mail last week, just after Amy and T.J.'s debut podcast episode aired. In November 2022, Amy and T.J.'s relationship first came to light after photos of them looking loved-up were published in the Daily Mail.

The couple have recently revealed that despite claims of an affair, they had both been separated from their partners when the news became public.

"November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed," T.J. said during episode one of their new podcast.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

Amy, 50, added: "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces."

