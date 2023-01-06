GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton has reason to celebrate and fans are in disbelief The star is married to Tom Werner

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has had a busy 12 months what with getting engaged and married and shortly after ringing in the new year, she revealed there was another reason to celebrate.

The GMA3 host announced something exciting on Instagram when she let fans know she was ringing in her two-month anniversary already.

The star shared a stunning photo of herself in her wedding dress and captioned it: "Happy 2 month wedding anniversary #gratitude #love."

Fans rushed to send congratulations with many marveling at how it can be two months already.

"Her smile says it ALL! Yes, her dress, jewelry, hair etc are AMAZING! But you can see how GENUINELY happy she is," wrote one, while another added: "Congrats! You're a rock star in my book."

Jennifer shared photos of her big day with HELLO! and it was a star-studded ceremony which took place at New York City's Harmonie Club in Manhattan.

Jennifer looked radiant on her wedding day

The bride looked radiant in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown, with jewelry by Sue Gragg, and was styled by Lindsay Flores.

The groom, Tom Werner, meanwhile, looked dapper in a tuxedo. Jennifer was escorted by her children, son Alex, 24, and daughter Chloe, 22, before exchanging vows with Tom, in front of their close family and friends.

They were joined under the ‘chuppah,’ the traditional Jewish wedding canopy, by Tom’s son and two daughters as well as Jennifer’s children.

Jennifer wed Tom Werner in a star-studded ceremony in New York

Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner, who officiated the ceremony, referred to the coupling as, “beshereth,” the Yiddish word for soulmate.

The couple and their 200 guests went after the ceremony to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a reception at the ancient Temple of Dendur.

