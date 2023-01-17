Amy Robach's stepson comforted by older brother after emotional confession The GMA3 star was stepmom to estranged husband Andrew Shue's three sons

Amy Robach's stepson Wyatt Shue had to be comforted by his older brother Nathaniel after he admitted he was on the verge of tears recently.

Nathaniel took to his Instagram Stories to share a private text message exchange between him and his younger brother, in which Wyatt shared a clip from the 2004 romcom, The Notebook, which starred Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

Underneath the clip, Wyatt wrote: "Almost made me cry I dunno why."

Reassuring Wyatt that he's not the only person who has been affected by the tear-jerker movie, Nathaniel replied: "That movie could turn a silverback gorilla into a little [expletive]."

The clip Wyatt was referring to was a scene where Rachel's character Allie describes to Ryan's Noah her perfect home, which has to include blue shutters and a porch that wraps around the entire house.

Nathaniel shared his and Wyatt's private exchange on Instagram

The siblings' exchange comes after their dad, Andrew Shue, and Amy called time on their 12-year marriage following her relationship with her GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes, who recently filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig.

Earlier this month, Nathaniel hinted at his stepmom's affair with a new year Instagram post featuring his father. He posted an emotional montage of moments from last year which was accompanied by the song Square One by Caamp, which also featured telling lyrics.

He captioned the post: "2022 was a doozy. Not sure what I'm wishing for in 23 but I've got a little faith it'll come. Love my people."

Andrew has three sons, Aidan, Wyatt, and Nathaniel

The video included a clip of Andrew in happier times, kicking a football around and showing off some impressive skills. Neither Amy, nor her daughters - Nathanial's stepsisters - featured in the video, but his brothers did.

Amy and Andrew reportedly called time on their romance in August, three months before she was photographed on a romantic vacation with T.J. around Thanksgiving.

