Nadia Sawalha models shoulder-baring wedding dress as she makes surprising confession

Nadia Sawalha rarely shares photos of her intimate wedding day with Mark Adderley, and now she has confessed the surprising reason why.

The Loose Women star has previously shared sweet tributes to her husband on their wedding anniversary, which falls on 3 June, showing off her bump-skimming bridal gown. It may not have been a relationship milestone, but she took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new throwback snaps that highlighted her gorgeous wedding dress, which featured sheer embroidered sleeves, an off-the-shoulder neckline and unusual cross-over straps across her chest.

She styled her hair in an elegant curled bun finished with fresh flowers as she kissed Mark at the altar, grinned for the camera in the wedding car and posed in her marquee reception. Her husband, meanwhile, looked smart in a black suit and a pink shirt and tie.

Updating fans about her "random thoughts", Nadia explained next to the montage: "We’ve only got four wedding photos (long story) .. these are they …[sic]."

"Was pregnant in these pics with the beautiful singer-songwriter of this song .. @maddiemaddieee," she added, tagging her eldest daughter Maddie, whom she welcomed six months after her big day.

"By the way the Gorg fella has n the pics is @mark_adderley nice inni?" she gushed.

Mark was among the first to respond, and he wasted no time in poking fun at his wife. "I can't sleep because I don’t feel I have enough random questions flying through my head," he joked, while another fan added: "Beautiful pictures my wedding pics were [expletive.]"

The Loose Women star got married in 2002 and welcomed her first daughter six months later

"Great pictures even if that's all you've got left, did you video the event you may be able to do some stills from that?" a third suggested, and a fourth sweetly wrote: "You may only have 4 wedding pics, but they are the BEST wedding pics!"

Nadia and Mark have been married for 20 years after exchanging vows in June 2002. They are now proud parents to Maddie, who was born in December 2002, and Kiki-Bee, who was born in 2007.

Since then, they have both been refreshingly honest about their relationship, admitting marriage can be "really really tough."

"The first few years of our marriage were really really tough. If I’m honest we were [expletive] miserable a lot of the time. Eventually, after a whole heap of hell we came to the realisation that we were going to have to get on with the graft of making it work, because actually we loved each other and would have been as miserable as sin if we’d broken up," she explained to her followers.

"I don’t care what anyone says, a lasting relationship takes conscious effort. And we have actually worked our arses off to keep this relationship alive and fizzing. Couples counselling, staying when we’ve wanted to leave, listening when we’ve not wanted to, compromising when we’d rather have died!"

