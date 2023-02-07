Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes engaged? All we know after he buys 18-karat ring The former GMA3 stars' relationship was made public in November 2022

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may have departed GMA3 for good following weeks off the air amid their 'affair' scandal – but their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength.

Although neither party has spoken out about their romance, they have been spotted kissing and hugging in public, and now it seems T.J. is ready to take their relationship to the next level after he was spotted ring shopping ahead of Amy's 50th birthday on Monday, which is a very different gift to what Amy gave him on his birthday, as you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Amy Robach's birthday surprise for T.J. Holmes revealed

Loading the player...

In photos obtained by MailOnline, T.J. was snapped in David Yurman's downtown Manhattan store and reportedly spent some time looking at the bridal/wedding collection.

While he didn't buy an engagement ring, T.J. did hint that he and Amy are very serious about each other as he was spotted buying a promise ring.

TRENDING: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola set to start new chapter in life - and it's bittersweet

POPULAR: Salma Hayek wows in low-cut dress as she battles mystery illness

The former TV anchor reportedly chose a $650, 18-karat gold Unity Cable ring, before making his way to Tiffany & Co. and buying a delicate gold chain, which he was pictured looping the promise ring onto.

T.J.'s chosen gift is typically associated with a promise of commitment, which Amy will be able to wear around her neck.

Amy and T.J.'s romance is going strong

The pair will have more time on their hands to spend quality time together since departing from their regular slot on ABC's GMA3.

Last month, the couple decided to walk away from their positions as co-anchors after being caught in their affair scandal. A statement was released via Deadline which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Amy was married to Andrew for 12 years

Shortly after the news of the affair hit headlines, T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares ten-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Meanwhile, Amy and her estranged husband, Andrew Shue reportedly sold their marital home two weeks before her and T.J.'s affair was made public in November.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.