Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio sparks marriage rumours after rocking wedding ring

Despite admitting they're planning to tie the knot in 2023, one year after the birth of their first child, Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D'Ascanio, 29, and James Taylor, 27, have already sparked marriage rumours.

This comes after brunette beauty Meava shared a pregnancy update with her followers, cradling her blossoming baby bump with her left hand – which featured not one but two rings. Next to her 2.5-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring, which James gave her during a recent trip to Italy, the TV star was also wearing a band made up of eternity symbols, which many assumed was a wedding ring.

WATCH: Made in Chelsea's James Taylor's romantic proposal to Maeva D'Ascanio James in Rome

Several of Maeva's followers sent her messages asking if she had secretly married James, including one that wrote: "Is that a wedding band as well as an engagement ring? Are you already married?"

She shared the message and responded by explaining why she was wearing two rings – and there's a very practical reason. "Lol I knew I was gonna get messages like that. I have to wear another ring as my engagement ring is slightly big, and can't resize it just yet as I'll have swollen fingers because of pregnancy. So I wear another ring as I don't want to lose it!" she wrote.

Maeva was spotted wearing two rings on her left hand

The couple – who are due to welcome their baby in November – opened up to HELLO! about James' shock proposal at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, which he had been planning for a year after asking her father Thierry for permission to ask for Maeva's hand back in April 2021.

He got down on one knee as Maeva threw a coin into the fountain and made a wish. "I did my wish which was 'I really hope James is going to propose to me soon,'" she recalled. "And then I opened my eyes and he was there on one knee. I was thinking 'Wow, this is it! Is this real?' It was everything I had ever wanted."

The couple got engaged in Rome

She added: "I feel protected - being engaged to the man of my dreams is amazing. It's a different love, it's stronger, it's deeper. I feel safe."

This comes just weeks after Maeva popped the question to James on Made in Chelsea, which didn't end well. Speaking to HELLO! about the proposal, she told us: "I think deep down it was a relief. I was glad he said no, because it wasn't the right thing to do. Sometimes I rush into things."

