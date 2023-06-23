Blake Shelton gets emotional about Gwen Stefani during her time away from home

The 'Nobody But You' singers are currently separated as Gwen is performing in Europe

Blake Shelton got emotional on Friday as he celebrated his wife Gwen Stefani's latest exciting news. Following the 53-year-old's release of a brand new song, 'True Babe' at midnight, Blake took to Instagram to celebrate her new music.

"My wife put out a new song today.. you know… THE GWEN STEFANI!!!" Blake's caption said. "Go listen people!!!" he continued: "It's a hit!!!" The country music singer and fellow The Voice coach then added: "I'm so proud of you @gwenstefani!"

© Gwen Stefani on Instagram Gwen's released her new music on Friday June 23

Blake's words are especially sweet as he and Gwen, his wife since 2021, are currently separated while she is performing in Europe. In response to a post Blake made on his Instagram story about Gwen's new song, she added: "Love U @BlakeShelton" plus a rose emoji.

© Getty Gwen and Blake together on the set of The Voice

The 'Hollaback' singer is currently in the UK with her boys preparing to perform alongside Pink! at London's Hyde Park on Saturday June 24. But before that, the singer has a show at Warwick castle. Gwen posted a short video of the location which showed an English flag flying over one of the building's towers earlier on Friday before responding to her husband's kind comments.

© Gwen Stefani on Instagram Gwen's response to Blake's sweet Instagram post on Friday

When she isn't away taking part in concerts and putting on her own shows, Gwen, Blake and their three sons split their time between their $13 million mansion in California and their custom built ranch in Oklahoma. Blake is a proud step dad to Gwen's three sons: Kingston, 17, Suma, 14, and Apollo, nine, who she shares with her ex-husband, fellow musician Gavin Rossdale.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweet insight into ranch life with their boys

The 'Cool' singer is fond of their ranch life, and regularly celebrates it while she's back at home via her social media. In March 2023 The Voice star shared some footage of her getting stuck in with some gardening at the home – but still while sporting an impressive set of long nails.

More recently, while thanking fans for ticket sales for her Warwick Castle and London based shows on June 15, Gwen also gushed about the farm's beautiful fields. "Whoever bought tickets to come and see me at Warwick Castle and Hyde Park, thank you. I can't believe it's going to happen!" her statement began.

© Gwen Stefani on Instagram Gwen Stefani posing for a photo in the field at her and Blake's ranch

"Second, I want to thank P!nk for having me, she said, before adding: "Third, those are my flowers!" The singer – who appeared with her husband at the country music awards in April 2023 – then took fans on a tour of the beautiful area, zooming in to show off some of the wildflowers and plants living in her garden.

However, all is not always well at the pair's ranch, as Gwen explained earlier in June that deer can sometimes visit and disturb the fields. In a post in which she shared some footage which showed the animals' footprints on their recently planted sunflower fields, Gwen wrote: "Our sunflower experiment [is] doing pretty good" but added that the family had a feeling there had been "a lot of intruders last night."