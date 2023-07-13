Margot Robbie was a beautiful boho bride in top-secret Byron Bay wedding

The Barbie star opted for understated glamour at her intimate nuptials with Tom Ackerley

There isn't a single red carpet look Margot Robbie hasn't perfected as she transforms herself into Barbie for the global press tour of Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Mattel doll-inspired flick.

From hot pink three-piece suits to glittering bubblegum-hued ballgowns and fur-trimmed princess dresses, the Australian star has redefined the expectations of red carpet glamour as she paints the town pink beside co-star and on-screen Ken, Ryan Gosling.

Away from the glitz and glamour of Barbie fever, it's hard to believe that Margot was a beautiful, yet understated bride at her ultra-secret Byron Bay wedding to Tom Ackerley in 2016.

The Oscar nominated actress tied the knot with the British film producer after finding love on the set of Suite Française, which she was cast in and for which he served as a third assistant director.

© Getty Images Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023

In photographs published by the MailOnline, Margot was a breathtaking boho bride in an off-the-shoulder lace gown, belted with an ivory sash and flattering empire waistline. The Wolf of Wall Street star opted for minimal makeup, wearing her honey-blonde tresses in an elegant, softly styled bridal updo.

The couple chose to keep the details of their wedding, much like their relationship, extremely private. According to the MailOnline, the lovebirds celebrated their love with no more than 50 close friends and family on the grounds of a private estate in Byron Bay.

© Getty The couple wed in 2016 in an intimate ceremony

The couple said their vows beneath a stunning white teepee-style marquee surrounded by the rolling hills of Coorabell. In an interview with Vogue Australia, the Hollywood bombshell admitted she only wears her breathtaking diamond wedding ring two days a week out of fears she'll lose it.

© Tom Ackerley on Instagram Despite skipping a honeymoon the pair enjoyed plenty of time together in 2017 following their wedding

"I can’t obviously wear it during the week when I’m working," she explained, adding: "I don’t want to lose it on set." Speaking of her love for her beau, Margot added: "We were best friends and roommates before and now we’re [still] best friends and roommates."

While the couple do tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Tom has joined Margot on the press tour of Barbie, with the duo dazzling fans as they pose for photographs on the pink carpet.

© Getty Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Move aside Ryan Gosling, this Barbie has a real-life Ken.