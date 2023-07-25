Inside the opulent billionaire's wedding that sparked the connection between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk

In the world of high-profile romances, a grand stage is often set, and for NFL superstar Tom Brady, 45, and acclaimed supermodel Irina Shayk, 37, it was the extravagant $13 million wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and his beloved, Madison Headrick.

It was within the heart of the sparkling Sardinian splendour, amidst a glamorous gathering of celebrities, that the seeds of connection between Tom and Irina were reportedly first sown.

The wedding, a celebration of love and luxury, was held on the picturesque Italian island of Sardinia in May 2023.

The guest list read like a who's who of Hollywood and the sporting world, with Serena and Venus Williams, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, and Leonardo DiCaprio among the illustrious attendees.

© Instagram Joe Nahmad's lavish wedding

Nestled against the backdrop of Sardinia's white sandy beaches and luminous turquoise waters, the wedding party danced into the night at the Hotel Cala di Volpe, a stunning resort in the vibrant Costa Smeralda region.

With room charges soaring to a cool $3,924 a night, the venue mirrored the extravagance of the entire affair.

Joe Nahmad, belonging to a family recognized for their billion-dollar collection of Picasso paintings, ensured the celebrations were second to none.

© Instagram Serena Williams attended Joe's wedding

As an acclaimed art dealer himself, Joe's affinity for fine things was evidently reflected in every aspect of his grand wedding.

During this lavish weekend, an eyewitness reported to Page Six that Irina seemed irresistibly drawn to Tom.

© Instagram Irina Shayk met Tom Brady at the lavish wedding

This was later dismissed by Irina's representatives as false, but the couple's recent rendezvous in Los Angeles has sparked renewed speculation about their relationship.

Captured in a tender moment in Tom's car after spending a night in his opulent Los Angeles home, Tom and Irina's burgeoning romance seems undeniable.

© Instagram Tom Brady and his two kids he shares with Gisele

This development comes nearly nine months after Tom announced his separation from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

While their respective representatives have yet to confirm their relationship officially, the signs certainly suggest that something is brewing between the charismatic sportsman and the stunning supermodel.

If the rumours are true, then the lavish billion-dollar wedding in Sardinia will forever be remembered as the place where their love story began.