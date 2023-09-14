7 classy hen party ideas to treat the bride-to-be: from boat days to wine tours & more

If you’re planning a hen party, there’s a good chance you have no idea where to start and are completely overwhelmed by the amount of options. You want to give the bride the hen do she's been dreaming of while also choosing locations and activities that work for invitees, and you might also have a budget to keep in mind.
Nightclubs and sashes aren't for everyone, so if you think your bride-to-be would prefer something classy, team HELLO! are here to help with ideas from some of the fanciest hen dos we've been to (or helped to organise). Scroll on for our luxe hen party ideas - tried and tested.
How we chose the best classy hen do ideas
- Luxe-factor: While there's absolutely a time and place for less than classy activities on a hen do, that's not what you're here for. All of these ideas are suitable for the bride who you know would love a fancy hen party, sans penis straws.
- Personal experience: These are all ideas the HELLO! team have tried personally and really enjoyed.
- Accessible: Every idea can be made suitable for a range of different locations around the UK (and beyond).
Classy hen do ideas to book now
Spend the day on a yacht
"For my friend's hen party, we knew she wanted to spend the day on a boat. We were already heading to Porto so I got in touch with SamBoat - an international charter service - who sorted everything seamlessly from start to finish. Using their website you can search for the location and the number of people and they'll connect you to suitable rentals.
We spent a whole day sailing down the River Douro on a mini yacht and despite the weather not being in our favour, it was a highlight of the trip. We were so well looked after with snacks and prosecco on tap from our lovely skipper and his assistant. They provided a speaker to play music and made a stop for an amazing picnic lunch they'd prepared for us. I couldn't recommend the experience enough." - Hollie Brotherton, HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
From the Caribbean to the French Riviera, SamBoat offers a boat rental and yacht charter service all over the world. There are more than 50,000 boats to choose from, with everything from ribs to sailboats and catamarans, plus the option of a skipper.
Hire a private chef
"For my best friend's hen party, we wanted to finish a day of activities (terrarium making and champagne!) with something extra special, so I used yhangry to find private chefs available on the night.
We plugged in our price range - some started from a very reasonable £30pp - and immediately were flooded with delicious looking menus available on our chosen date. Chefs from the most prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants were offering everything from fine dining Italian to Pan-Asian sharing platters. However, we chose Chef Nadine, who created the most incredible Middle Eastern feast for 11 of us, serving up mouthwatering dishes like Moroccan carrot salad, pomegranate chicken thighs, and chocolate baklava.
Sitting in our friend's kitchen felt so intimate and comfortable as we played the classic hen games, but having Nadine prep, present the dishes and clear up everything afterwards (and even being on hand to grab us more wine from the fridge) felt even more special. I couldn't recommend it enough!" - Anna Johnstone, HELLO!'s Head of Social
Hiring a private chef for an evening is a perfect choice if your hen party is at someone's home or you're already spending money on a fancy Airbnb. Yhangry is available across the UK - simply enter your details and they'll create a bespoke menu tailored to your taste.
Book a luxury manor house
"For my friend's hen party in 2022 we hired out gorgeous accommodation called Sawcliffe Manor. You feel like you're in the middle of nowhere and it's very tranquil - and very bouji. You can book for 2-48 guests and enjoy various activities on site. From pizza making to archery to a spa day (complete with milk bath), it's the ultimate escape for you and your girls.
My highlight from the hen weekend was the giant yurt in the back garden - it was the ideal party space. The bridesmaids decorated the yurt and we had our own silent disco (that was organised separately!) and we had SO much fun. There are various catering options for an extra cost, and I can definitely recommend the afternoon tea experience.
If you're in the north of England, this is an ideal spot but if you're in the south getting home is a bit of a slog. I'd recommend driving as there is space for a few cars on site, but if you do catch the train, Scunthorpe train station is really close by." - Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
When looking for accommodation for a hen weekend you'll find some seriously fancy options on Airbnb, Plum Guide and booking.com. From castles to manor houses, they make it so easy to search for somewhere luxe.
Hire a private dining space
"For my friend’s hen do we had our very own private dining room experience in Italian restaurant, Canto Corvino. Situated in London's Spitalfields, the private space can be booked for up 24 guests seated and 40 standing. As a fairly large group of 17 you don’t tend to expect such attentive service but the staff were amazing.
We really liked the fact we could make the space our own with hen-themed decorations, photographs of the bride and our own playlist coming through the speakers. The food was absolutely delicious as was the cocktail menu. There is a minimum spend depending on the choice of menu and the size of the group - we each paid £130, which included plenty of drinks and a three course meal - that also covered us paying for the bride herself. It was the perfect way to celebrate our bride-to-be!" - Katy Huke, HELLO's SEO Manager
Many restaurants across the UK have private dining areas that can be booked out for large groups. This is a great option if you're spending the weekend in a city but don't have a nice space to eat in your accommodation. Or maybe you're planning a hen do in your bride's hometown and she has a favourite restaurant that offers this.
Book a luxury spa experience
"They're are spa experiences and there are seriously special spa experiences, and AIRE is unlike any other I've been to. The underground oasis is located in Covent Garden in Central London (the same 18th Century building J.M. Barrie wrote Peter Pan no less) but once you're down there, you feel like you've entered another world.
There are multiple packages to choose from which include massages from 30 to 45 minutes, before you head to the candle-lit thermal baths in varying temperatures between 10 and 40 degrees. There's also a jet bath, flotarium and steam room with aromatherapy. Plus, you'll be treated to cava or juice and truffles to enjoy during the experience.
Prices begin at £178 per person and this is something you'll all enjoy just as much as the bride." - Hollie Brotherton, HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Hire a party planner
"My hen do was everything I expected it to be and more. I wanted everyone to enjoy it and not have to do so much on the day, so my sister hired AKA Planners, a wedding/event planner based in Miami (where the hen do was). They managed everything from the decoration, set up, catering, dessert table, and music, as well as the clean up afterwards which is always a GREAT idea.
The theme was an outdoor boho picnic and there were around 15 of us. We had Japanese appetisers and a sushi boat with all different types of sushis, plus a dessert table with a lovely cake made by my mom and individual mini desserts for everyone to have a taste of. They even organised games and we all had an amazing time!
I would definitely recommend having a party planner to help out if it's within your budget as it will make everything look great and you won't have to worry about a thing!" - Andrea Alvarado, HELLO!'s Digital Marketing Executive
If your bride's hen do is a one-day or one-evening event, a party planner could be the best way to spend your budget. What could be more stress-free than having someone else in charge looking after all of the little details and making sure everything runs as smoothly as possible?
Spend a day river punting
"Punting down the river is so much fun on a hen do. We hired boats and went punting in Oxford for my friend's hen and it was such a laugh, attempting to steer and chatting to stag parties on passing boats in the sunshine. It was the perfect activity before the vino and games later." - Sophie Hamilton, HELLO's Parenting Editor
As hen do outdoor activities go, punting has to be one of the classiest. The quintessential British pastime is popular all over the country from Cambridge to Oxford and Canterbury to Stratford-upon-Avon. It can be done with or without a chauffeur and boats can hold up to 12 people.