7 classy hen party ideas to treat the bride-to-be: from boat days to wine tours & more

"For my friend's hen party in 2022 we hired out gorgeous accommodation called Sawcliffe Manor. You feel like you're in the middle of nowhere and it's very tranquil - and very bouji. You can book for 2-48 guests and enjoy various activities on site. From pizza making to archery to a spa day (complete with milk bath), it's the ultimate escape for you and your girls.

My highlight from the hen weekend was the giant yurt in the back garden - it was the ideal party space. The bridesmaids decorated the yurt and we had our own silent disco (that was organised separately!) and we had SO much fun. There are various catering options for an extra cost, and I can definitely recommend the afternoon tea experience.

If you're in the north of England, this is an ideal spot but if you're in the south getting home is a bit of a slog. I'd recommend driving as there is space for a few cars on site, but if you do catch the train, Scunthorpe train station is really close by." - Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce