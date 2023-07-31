Michelle Yeoh, 60, shares incredibly romantic behind-the-scenes wedding photos to husband Jean Todt, 77

Michelle Yeoh, at 60, is radiant with joy following her recent wedding. Sharing an intimate glimpse of her special day with her long-time beau and ex-Ferrari CEO, Jean Todt, Michelle warmed hearts with an array of wedding snaps on her Instagram on Saturday.

“19 years and YES!! We are married!!” the Oscar-winning actress cheerfully penned on the caption of her post, paying tribute to their long-lasting bond.

“Thank you to our ‘families’ who have loved us all these years. We love you, and here’s to many more to come.”

The first photo captures a special moment between Michelle and her husband Jean, 77, as they lovingly gazed at their wedding bands in the intricately adorned Genevan venue where they exchanged vows.

© Instagram Michelle and Jean exchange vows

Michelle was the epitome of bridal elegance, sporting a stylish ensemble consisting of a white silk shirt neatly tucked into a high-waisted frilled tulle skirt. Her hair flowed loosely in charming waves, completing her wedding day look.

Jean, meanwhile, appeared handsome and polished in a classic dark blue suit, complemented by a patterned tie. The following snapshot displayed the blissful couple, fresh from their vows, standing side by side amid their wedding guests in the grand room.

© Instagram Michelle enjoys a romantic moment with husband Jean

Michelle also gave her fans a sneak peek into the couple's romantic wedding night setting. She shared a photograph showing the newlyweds perched up in their bed, facing a pair of swan-shaped towels adorned with delicate petals.

The heart-shaped petal arrangement at the head of the bed added a further touch of romance to the scene.

MORE: Michelle's Oscar nomination is a 'culturally defining moment' - here's why

© Instagram Michelle looks radiant as a bride

But perhaps the sweetest nod to their bond was the final photo Michelle shared - a framed shot from the 1997 James Bond film, Tomorrow Never Dies, where she was a star.

Ingeniously photoshopped, it featured her and Jean's faces as they sat on a motorcycle. Aptly labeled "Love Never Dies", this playful gesture no doubt signifies the couple's enduring love and lengthy 19-year engagement.

Michelle's joyous wedding snaps follow her nuptials with her long-time partner Jean, celebrated in an intimate ceremony in Geneva on Thursday. They embarked on this exciting new chapter of their lives, 19 years after Jean first popped the question.

© Instagram Michelle's cute tribute to new husband Jean

"We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004," read a message in the wedding program, which ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared on Instagram. "On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y, and she said YES," it revealed, indicating that Jean and Michelle were engaged within less than two months of dating.

"Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the heartfelt note concluded.