Kate Beckinsale's ex Len Wiseman's new fiancée CJ Franco wows in bikini photo after getting engaged

The Underworld director just confirmed his engagement to long-term love CJ Franco

Len Wiseman and his new fiancée CJ Franco shared the happy news of their engagement on Thursday, confirming that the Underworld director had popped the question after eight years together.

The 50-year-old filmmaker is now set to wed stunning model CJ, 32, who boasts 568k Instagram followers and bears a striking resemblance to his ex-wife Kate Beckinsale. The brunette beauty looks radiant in the beautiful images shared to celebrate the couple's betrothal, including a sweet bikini photo of herself cuddling up to her new fiancé during their Cabo San Lucas getaway in Mexico.

© Instagram Model CJ Franco showed off her new ring in a post-engagement photo with director Len Wiseman

Rocking a rainbow-hued strapless bikini top, matching bottoms, and a cute coordinating sarong, CJ looks like a dream in the adorable vacation snap.

Basking in the glow of their romance, the model shows off her impressive square-cut ring in the mirror selfie.

Other photos taken from the dreamy getaway include a bathrobe image of CJ and Len gazing lovingly into one another's eyes. "I still get butterflies when you slide into my DMs," she wrote.

CJ told People magazine that Len proposed during a romantic dinner date at the couple's favorite restaurant, Arbol at Las Ventanas.

She said: "He got down on his knee and said, 'I know we've only known each other for a little while, so this may come as a shock.

© Instagram Len and CJ got engaged during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas in July

"He proposed as fireworks began, which felt like they were just for us. I didn't hear anything he said, but he looked really cute doing it!"

Len and CJ have been an item for eight years, but only just moved in together this summer.

© Instagram CJ and Len have been an item for eight years, but only recently moved in together

The director split from British actress Kate, whom he married in 2004, in 2015 and their divorce was finalized in November 2019.

Following the news of their split, CJ and Len were pictured together on multiple occasions, including nights out at popular hotspot The Nice Guy.

© Jason Merritt/Getty Len and Kate Beckinsale wed in 2004 and split in 2015

Meanwhile, Kate has been linked to a string of funny guys, including comedians Pete Davidson and Jack Whitehall.

She recently hinted she was seeing someone new by sharing a loved-up photograph from her epic 50th birthday celebrations.

© Instagram Kate recently hinted she had a new man in her life

The black-and-white snap sees Kate sitting on her new mystery man's lap, his face partly obstructed by her hand, which featured some pretty impressive new bling.

Kate was quick to shut down any engagement rumors, however, after being questioned by fans. "Oh hell no," the jokester replied, much to everyone's amusement.