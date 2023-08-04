Kate Beckinsale's ex-husband Len Wiseman, 50, engaged to girlfriend CJ Franco, 32

Love is in the air for film director Kate Beckinsale's ex Len Wiseman, 50, who has taken the next step in his relationship by proposing to his girlfriend, comedian CJ Franco, 32.

The romantic proposal took place during a special trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on July 4, and CJ's recounting of the magical evening paints a picture of a dreamlike engagement.

Speaking to People Magazine, CJ shared that Len proposed during a romantic dinner date at the couple's favourite restaurant, Arbol at Las Ventanas. "He got down on his knee and said, 'I know we've only known each other for a little while, so this may come as a shock,'" she revealed.

The timing of the proposal was nothing short of cinematic, as Len asked for CJ's hand just as fireworks began to illuminate the sky.

© Paul Archuleta CJ Franco (L) and Len Wiseman (R) attend the Models Of Comedy show benefiting "Best Buddies" charity

"He proposed as fireworks began, which felt like they were just for us. I didn't hear anything he said, but he looked really cute doing it!" CJ gushed.

The couple celebrated their newly-engaged status by going swimming in a pool adorned with candles and rose petals.

However, the evening's enchantment was momentarily interrupted when CJ's new engagement ring slipped off in the pool.

© FIA/Bauer-Griffin/Getty CJ Franco on the beach in California

She shared: "It was like a dream until I realized my ring was missing. We put goggles on and spent the next half hour searching the bottom of the pool for lost treasure — as romantically as possible."

Len and CJ's relationship began amid Len's highly publicized separation from actress Kate Beckinsale, whom he married in 2004 and split from in 2015. The couple's divorce was finalized in November 2019.

Rumors of their troubled marriage first circulated when Len was photographed with CJ, then 25, leaving The Sunset Marquis Bar.

© Jason Merritt/Getty Len Wiseman and Kate Beckinsale attend the 2015 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party

Shortly after his split from Kate was made public, Len and CJ were seen together on several occasions, including nights out at popular hotspot The Nice Guy. Meanwhile, Kate was filming Underworld 5 in Prague.

While Kate and Len did not have children together, Kate has a daughter, Lily, with her ex, Martin Sheen.

She met Len on the set of Underworld, where their relationship first began.

© George Pimentel/Getty Kate and Len divorced in 2019

Since their split, Kate has been linked to high-profile names such as Pete Davidson and Jack Whitehall. Len, on the other hand, has remained devoted to CJ, who has been making waves in the entertainment industry herself, having recently wrapped filming on a new reality show called The Goat.

Len has also been busy, completing his work on the first John Wick spinoff, Ballerina.

The pair's demanding careers likely played a role in their decision to move in together, though they have chosen to maintain separate professional lives, unlike Len's previous working relationship with Kate.

During happier times, Kate expressed joy at working with Len. In a 2012 interview with Parade Magazine, she shared: "The first time we met each other was when we were filming Underworld, and then we worked together again after we'd been married a short while, and now we've been married seven years, so I've had quite a few different experiences along the way. It's different each time. We love it. I think one of the things we like least about our jobs is that it can force separation from each other."