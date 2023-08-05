Pierce Brosnan's wife looks out-of-this-world in beautiful wedding photos as they celebrate anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and his wife have a big reason to celebrate. The couple have been married 22 years and Keely couldn't wait to share a beautiful tribute to her 007 hubby on August 4 when she posted snapshots from their big day.

In the images shared on Instagram, Pierce looked every inch the James Bond superstar in a tuxedo, white shirt and matching bowtie.

He later changed into a dark suit, which he teamed with a silver tie, but it was Keely who truly stole the show. The bride looked radiant in a strapless gown with a romantic long, lace overlay.

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Her hair was pulled into a dreamy updo, topped off with a delicate tiara, and their smiles said it all. "Happy Anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial," she wrote. "Thank you for always being up for this adventure called life. 4-8-94 / 8-4-2001."

Fans rushed to congratulate them and commented: "Congratulations to Both of you! #Goals! This is what True Love would be described as in the dictionary: Pierce and Keely," and, "The most beautiful lady then and now," while a third added: "You are just such an inspirational couple."

The couple said 'I do' at Ballintubber Abbey in Pierce's native Ireland in front of 100 guests. They had been forced to postpone their wedding three times but eventually made it down the aisle.

The big day was covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine, and was shrouded in secrecy.

It boasted many features that would make his 007 character proud, including a fireworks display, a seven-tier cake, and an elaborate ice sculpture of Rodin's The Kiss.

© Instagram/Keely Shaye-Brosnan Pierce and Keely share two sons

The couple met on 8 April 1994 at a party in Mexico where journalist Keely went to interview Cheers star Ted Danson.

She described Pierce as the classic "tall, dark and handsome", but also said she connected with the "mischievous" star immediately. "He was captivating. Tall, dark and handsome–everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow!'" she told People.

Pierce and Keely have been married for 22 years

Days after meeting, Pierce and Keely organized their official first date. Keely said they "sat down under the stars and he held my hand. There were fireworks going off over our heads, and Kenny Loggins was singing. We talked until 3 in the morning."

She added: "I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man. He really likes and appreciates women."

© Getty The family are extremely close

Pierce and Keely welcomed two children before their wedding – their first child Dylan Thomas Brosnan was born in 1997 while Paris Beckett was born in 2001, six months before their big day.

© Getty Pierce and Keely now live in Hawaii

Shortly after their wedding, Mamma Mia actor Pierce told People of their inseparable relationship: "Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I’d send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit,"

He sweetly added: "I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

