Robin Roberts was filled with gratitude on Thursday when she thanked her GMA co-stars for throwing her a star-studded bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Amber Laign.

The popular TV personality revealed she and Amber were now heading in "different directions" as they prepared for more pre-wedding excitement.

Taking to Instagram, Robin posted a snapshot alongside her future wife from Wednesday's special show and wrote: "Sweet Amber & I had so much fun yesterday! We appreciated @goodmorningamerica fam throwing us a wonderful party and all the well wishes we received truly touched us…we thank you!"

She then explained why they were set to be separated. "It was good to be by each other’s side because this morn we’re both headed in different directions to our respective bachelorette parties close friends are hosting for us. Happy Place here I come! #bacheloretteweekend #thankfulthursday #happyfridayeve."

Fans rushed to comment and wrote: "So happy for you both! Wishing you many more years of happiness together," and, "Wishing you two a healthy and happy lifetime of love. #loveislove."

After almost two decades together, Robin and Amber are making sure they make the very most of this heartwarming milestone. The ABC team went all out for the couple on their show as they partied on-air.

In addition to the anchors, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer, they were also joined by ABC anchors Deborah Roberts, Juju Chang, Martha Raddatz, The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash Betts, CBS' Gayle King, and legendary girl group En Vogue for a perfect performance.

The show took a walk down memory lane, reminiscing about how Robin and Amber met - on a blind date - and all the joy and hardships they've endured during their romance.

After a round of "The Nearly Newlywed Game" and mocktails, the party ended with everyone on the dancefloor and a giant cake, and out popped Tommy DiDario, fitness influencer and GMA anchor Gio Benitez's husband.

Robin and Amber got engaged at the beginning of the year, and while they haven't revealed when the nuptials will take place, it sounds like early September is on point.

On social media, Robin was recently asked about her wedding, with a fan writing: "August brides? Love you RR!" The broadcaster responded: "Not August, but you're close!"

The fan then replied: "There are only 4 remaining after August!" September would indeed mark a special month in their relationship as it is when they went on their first date.

Robin previously addressed that initial date when she described it on social media in an anniversary post. "I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice," she wrote.

"Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis."

