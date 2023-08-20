GMA's Robin Roberts wows in white for 'blissfully content' night – sparks reaction

The GMA anchor is set to marry partner Amber Laign in a matter of weeks

Robin Roberts is getting through the ultimate bachelorette weekend ahead of her upcoming lovely poised-to-be star-studded wedding with longtime girlfriend Amber Laign.

The Good Morning America anchor, 62, received a big celebration on the show on Wednesday, and remarked that she and Amber would be heading off in separate directions for bachelorette parties of their own.

Robin took to Instagram over the weekend with a small peek at her bash, which was of course held at Key West aka her "happy place," and it looked like a night well spent.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts admits to nerves ahead of big bachelorette party

A photo she posted featured her looking exhausted but content, sitting by the window of her car and taking in the night air while dressed to party.

She was seen wearing a plain tee with a rhinestone cowboy hat and an arm covered in fairy lights, all in white to match the bridal theme, of course.

MORE: Robin Roberts starts return to GMA on somber note as she reflects on 'difficult weekend' for many

"This is what being blissfully content looks like….ohhhhh what a night!" she wrote alongside her snap, receiving a slew of heart emojis from her ABC colleagues.

© Instagram Robin captured during her bachelorette party in a photo shared on Instagram

A fan commented: "God bless this marriage and may your love for each other continue to grow," while another wrote: "We are so lucky to share your joy. Best of everything to you both," and a third added: "Oh Robin, we are so happy for you and sweet Amber, best wishes for a lifetime of love and happiness."

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts makes wedding day confession following absence from work

Robin and Amber, who have been together for nearly two decades, received a star-studded celebration of their own with an on-air GMA bachelorette in their honor.

© Instagram/GMA The couple were treated to a special GMA bachelorette

Not only were they joined by several ABC friends and colleagues, including Deborah Roberts, Martha Raddatz, and Juju Chang, but also Niecy Nash-Betts, Gayle King, and a hit-medley courtesy of En Vogue.

MORE: Robin Roberts leaves ABC co-stars Lara Spencer, David Muir, in awe over appearance in photos you can't miss

The special show, hosted by Lara Spencer and Niecy, included a cocktail mixing session, a round of the "nearly newlyweds game," a shopping segment dedicated to some of their favorite items from Key West, and even a sweet message from co-anchor George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth, who have been married for over 20 years.

© Getty Images The TV personality and her longtime partner are set to tie the knot in a few weeks

On Instagram, Robin has delighted fans by sharing little details about their big day, which is most likely slated to take place just a few weeks from now in September, although they've kept key details about their nuptials private.

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts shares relaxed glimpse of $410k Connecticut getaway with fiancée Amber

When a fan asked on a recent social media post whether their dog, Lil Man Lukas, would play a role in their wedding, Robin responded: "Lukas will be there but I vetoed him being ring bearer!"

© Instagram Their dog Lil Man Lukas will be part of the celebration as well

Another also asked whether Sam Champion, her GMA colleague and a registered officiant, would be officiating their weekend, to which she replied: "Sam will be attending but my childhood pastor is performing the ceremony."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.