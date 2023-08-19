Lara Spencer is so excited for her co-host, Robin Roberts' big day that she could barely contain herself when talking about the wedding on Instagram.

The TV personality gushed over her wonderful ABC co-star after the GMA family celebrated Robin and Amber's bachelorette party on-air.

Alongside photos from the star-studded party on Wednesday, Lara congratulated the couple but also narrowed down the timeframe of when the nuptials will take place.

WATCH: Robin Roberts admits to nerves ahead of bachelorette party

"Congratulations to Robin and Amber," she wrote, before adding: "Their wedding is less than a month away and we kicked off the final countdown on @goodmorningamerica w a celebration that was pure joy.

"Wish I had taken more pictures but I was having too much fun!! Congrats R and A. We are so very happy for you."

Given that Robin has already ruled out August for their wedding, that leaves the first half of September.

The longtime couple - who have been together for 18 years - are currently partying at their respective bachelorette parties this weekend.

After the celebration with their co-stars, crew and celebrity guests thrown in, Robin confirmed she and Amber were headed in different directions.

© Getty Images Robin is marrying Amber after almost two decades together

Taking to Instagram, she posted a snapshot alongside her future wife from the special show and wrote: "Sweet Amber & I had so much fun yesterday! We appreciated @goodmorningamerica fam throwing us a wonderful party and all the well wishes we received truly touched us…we thank you!"

She then explained why they were set to be separated. "It was good to be by each other’s side because this morn we’re both headed in different directions to our respective bachelorette parties close friends are hosting for us. Happy Place here I come! #bacheloretteweekend #thankfulthursday #happyfridayeve."

© Instagram/Robin Roberts Robin Roberts enjoys her bachelorette party ahead of wedding

It looks like Robin has had the best send off from her friends and loved ones as social media is buzzing with happy snapshots of the bride-to-be.

Robin refers to Key West, Florida, as her "happy place" and she posted several images of herself there.

One showed her with a cardboard cut out of her pal, Mariska Hargitay, with a glittery scarf around her neck and she teased: "So nice of Mariska to join my bachelorette weekend."

© Instagram/Robin Roberts Robin Roberts had a blast on her bachelorette weekend

She then appeared to be taking a spin in a convertible car while looking out the windy at the balmy evening and dressed in a white, cowboy hat. "This is what being blissfullly content looks like," she wrote. "Ohhhh what a night @bacheloretteweekend."

Lara isn't the only one excited to watch Robin and Amber say 'I Do'. The comments were packed with lovely messages from fans who wrote: "You are both so very perfect for each other, you can see the love when you look at each other. May the rest of your life be filled with many blessings and great memories. God bless."

© Instagram Their wedding is expected to be packed with their loved ones

Another added: "God bless this marriage and may your love for each other continue to grow," while a third penned: "So happy for you both," which was a sentiment shared by many.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.