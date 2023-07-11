Robin Roberts leaves ABC co-stars Lara Spencer, David Muir, in awe over appearance in photos you can't miss

Robin Roberts has been in the business of journalism and television for a long, long time, which has now made for some truly epic throwback moments she can share with fans, highlighting how far she's come.

Her latest trip down memory lane is no exception, and her ABC colleagues especially loved seeing the veteran news anchor's 1990s appearance, oversized suits and voluminous hair included!

The Good Morning America host, 62, has been part of the ABC family since 1995, and looked back on those times fondly in a new social media post.

Robin took to Instagram to commemorate the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London – where she's currently reporting from for GMA – with a set of photos of her attending the famed sports championship nearly three decades ago, making for quite the full circle moment.

The epic photos see her enjoying her work in London, focused on a news script and hanging out with her cameraman David Brofsky, all while flaunting some epic full suits, and her signature short haircut is instead styled into a puffed up, voluminous look.

"Throwback photos from covering #Wimbledon in the 90s," she wrote in her caption, endearingly adding: "Just as excited to be here now as I was then," next to a tennis ball emoji.

Plenty of her ABC colleagues raved about the incredible throwback snapshots, with Lara Spencer, who is with Robin in London also reporting on Wimbledon, writing in the comments section under the post: "So great. Love seeing these." 20/20 anchor David Muir also commented: "Love this," next to a red heart emoji, and ABC chief meteorologist Ginger Zee wrote: "Loving these throwbacks."

Robin's fans further wrote: "These are iconic!" and: "I am loving that hair!!! You have always been fierce!" as well as: "Always have been in for the long haul… well done," plus another fan added: "You look fabulous then and now."

© Instagram Robin with Lara and their colleagues reporting from Wimbledon

The sighting of her cameraman David, who is seen smiling ear-to-ear in some of the photos, also got praise, with his daughter Hannah Brofsky writing: "That's my dad! I've heard so many stories of great times at Wimbledon," as others added: "With the legendary David Brofsky!" and: "BROFSKY!!! I missed him."

© Getty The GMA anchor started her broadcast career through sports reporting

Robin actually got her start in broadcast news as a sports anchor, when in 1983 she became a reporter for NBC and ABC affiliate WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, before stints with ABC and CBS affiliate WLOX-TV in Biloxi, Mississippi, NBC affiliate WSMV-TV in Nashville, Tennessee, and Fox outlet WAGA-TV in Atlanta, Georgia.

© Getty Robin and basketball coach Geno Auriemma of the University of Connecticut in 1998

In 1990, she became a sportscaster for ESPN, where she remained until 2005, when she became co-anchor on GMA after a decade of contributing to the program.

© Getty She is an avid basketball player as well

Not only is Robin a sports fan, but she is a skilled basketball player as well, and in 2012, she was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame for both her work as a reporter and basketball player.