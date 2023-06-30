GMA’s Robin Roberts announces colleague is leaving in surprise on-air moment

On a heart-warming episode of Good Morning America, host Robin Roberts, 62, bid farewell to a beloved colleague in an endearing on-air moment.

In the Deals & Steals segment, Robin was joined by the show's contributor Tory Johnson, 52. As the segment came to a close, Tory shared with the viewers that it was the final day for producer Tori Morini on the show. In response, the studio echoed with heartening applause as Tori waved at the camera.

"Tori has been the magician behind our weekly segment," lauded Tory, acknowledging the pivotal role Tori played in creating the show's engaging content.

In a surprising twist, Johnson then revealed that Tori would be joining her for a new venture. "She'll be with me every day on the other side of this!" she declared, drawing a playful protest from Robin, "You stole her from us!" Johnson assured Robin, "I'm not taking her too far away!"

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Robin appreciated Tori's contributions, saying: "Tori, thank you for everything, especially your spirit." As Tori welled up, Robin finished with, "We appreciate it so much."

Tory hinted at their new collaboration, noting that Tori would play an integral role in "finding products that we bring to you."

Sharing the news on Instagram, Johnson expanded that Tori would be "joining my team on the other side of the camera, outside of this studio, to lead exciting new projects to bring you even more deals on TV and digital." Tori replied in the comments, expressing her excitement for the upcoming project.

On June 28, Robin was absent from the morning news desk, replaced temporarily by ABC's Rebecca Jarvis, 41. Robin explained her absence on Twitter as a result of "travel fatigue" and "fighting allergies."

Upon her return to the show, Robin shared a video from her dressing room, brimming with positivity. Her fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes and encouragement.

One viewer commended her strength, saying: "Keep pushing through and shining bright. Your allergies and travel fatigue are no match for your Tuesday motivation!"

Before starting Thursday's show, Robin delivered a heartfelt morning message and prayer.

She addressed life's various pressures, drawing from a sermon by Pastor Joel Olsteen. "When the Almighty designed you, he knew what pressures you would face. Financial pressure, relationship pressure, pressure raising children, dealing with illness pressure," Robin shared.

With a message of resilience, she concluded, "This obstacle may be big, but I can overcome it...This situation feels overwhelming, but I can handle it. I've been designed for it. I'm strong. I'm anointed. I'm equipped."