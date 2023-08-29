Chelsea Handler makes unexpected appearance in plunging silk dress

Comedian Chelsea Handler revealed a special milestone on Instagram on Monday, wowing her followers with photos from the occasion.

The star of Chelsea Handler: Revolution took to Instagram to share the news, posting several beautiful photos of the two outfits she wore, writing: "I had my first groomsmen role in @benbrunotraining and @nobread wedding!

"What an epic night of fun! What a fun ducking wedding and I was honored to be part of it. Happy one-month anniversary!"

The pictures saw Chelsea in her role as a groomsman in a slick neutral suit, alongside Justin Timberlake, who was also in the wedding. Later in the evening, Chelsea, 48, changed into a silky dress to dance the night away in, and fans lapped up both her looks.

"You look stunning in that suit!" one praised, while another agreed "Stunning. You should dress in a suit more often girl."

Others liked Chelsea's gown, commenting: "I love that dress!!!" and: "Your reception dress is everything!"

Others were distracted by the fact that Justin Timberlake appeared in the photos too, showing their surprise through a variety of amusing comments. "Are we all supposed to act like we don’t see Justin Timberlake?" one joked, while another wrote: "Is that JT?! What kind of wedding party is this?! I should’ve made better picks for mine apparently."

A third asked: "What dark magic gets you JT as a groomsman?"

The wedding was that of personal trainer Ben Bruno and his partner Nicole. Ben works with both Justin and Chelsea, with Justin commenting on Nicole's wedding posts, simply writing: "What a weekend! Congratulations again!!!!"

Justin was accompanied by his wife, Jessica Biel, at the wedding, who wore a beautiful ankle-length floral dress for the occasion, posing in photos with the groom and model Kate Upton, with all three looking simply sensational.

Chelsea's wedding post came after she shared a video talking about alcohol-free weddings on Instagram. In the light-hearted video Chelsea noted that lots of couples are opting for dry weddings, adding: "If that's the case, I don't want to come to your wedding," she adds that serving alcohol isn't enough at a wedding and that she prefers an open bar.

Watch her video below and see if you agree...

"I'm not dancing to Uptown Funk sober," she quipped. "I get it, open bars are expensive but they're also essential."

Chelsea's followers loved her rant, commenting: "Thank god for people like you," and: "I’m getting married in October and we will definitely have booze, at the very least. Y’all are welcome to come to our big gay non sober wedding!!"

A third commented: "My wife and I are both recovered alcoholics, but you can bet your [expletive] there was booze at our wedding."

We're sure Chelsea was only joking and would have loved Ben and Nicole's wedding alcohol or not!

