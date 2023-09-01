Gary Numan's bride rocks colourful corset gown and red hair in medieval-style wedding photo

Gary Numan, 65, celebrated his 26th anniversary with his wife Gemma O'Neil, 55, this week, sharing a rare throwback photo from their fairytale wedding on Instagram.

Fans were treated to a peek inside their nuptials, which featured a horse and carriage and a traditional red brick building. Far from your average wedding, however, Gary and Gemma chose bold, unconventional wedding outfits that emphasised their personal style. The electropop star wore a bright orange and gold embroidered waistcoat, a matching tangerine silk cravat, a black tailcoat and matching trousers – nothing out of the ordinary so far. Adding his own touch, Gary rocked lace-up knee-high boots and a chunky gold hoop earring.

His wife looked equally as striking in her colourful ballgown wedding dress, which wouldn't look out of place in medieval times. As well as a full A-line skirt with delicate bow embroidery, the dress featured an off-the-shoulder corset bodice that matched Gary's waistcoat with its orange and gold pattern, alongside a matching choker with a pearl drop.

Shades of red or gold were popular among wealthy medieval brides, alongside velvet, satin or silk materials.

Gemma wore her fiery red hair in an undone updo with strands framing her face, while a large gold tiara secured her flowing veil in place.

Fast forward two decades and Cars singer Gary still seems to be as in love as ever. He gushed in his Instagram tribute: "Today Gemma and I have been married for 26 years (together for a little over 31). It’s a long time, and yet I still miss her if she goes out, even for an hour, I still smile when I see her name written down or hear her voice on the phone.

"She is everything that I am not, all the things that I was born without. She is so much more than my best friend, she is the only thing that I could not possibly live without. She makes me happy, proud, safe and secure. She keeps my secrets, shares my fears, calms my nerves.

"She makes me laugh, every day. She is kind and caring, thoughtful and loving. Fiercely loyal and ferociously protective, the mother to my children who, like me, are so lucky to have her. She is, quite simply, the world my life revolves around.

"My only sadness in all this is that each year we are together takes us one year closer to the inevitable day when we are not. So, until that day comes, I will treasure every moment, appreciate everything we have and try to be the man she deserves. Happy Anniversary Wife, I love you xxx."

During an appearance on Loose Women, Gemma admitted she was a huge fan of Gary as a child, stating: "I had my little dream come true. I wanted to marry him since I was 10."

Their laid-back first date took place at a Little Chef where Gemma chose to go makeup-free.

While they haven't released many details of their wedding day, Gary told the Metro that their first dance was to Closer by Nine Inch Nails. He joked: "The 'I want to [expletive] you like an animal' line certainly took my nan by surprise."

Gary and Gemma have since welcomed three children: Raven, 20, Persia, 18 and Echo,16, and the family of five now live in a 22-room house in Los Angeles. He told HELLO! the property "looks like a castle" with "a swimming pool and a 20ft bronze dragon."

